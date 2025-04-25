Pittsburgh Steelers Winners Of NFL Draft Round 1? Versatile Derrick Harmon
On Thursday night, former Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon was selected with the No. 21 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Are the Steelers one of the biggest winners of the first round? Harmon certainly is not a flashy pick, but he could anchor the defensive line alongside Pittsburgh star defender TJ Watt for years to come. Other teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, and Washington Commanders all appeared to grab value players at premium positions.
The Eagles picked Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell at No. 31, the Falcons selected Georgia edge Jalon Walker at No. 15 as well as Tennessee edge James Pearce Jr. at No. 26, and Washington picked Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. at No. 29.
The New York Giants also made a bold move on Thursday, draft Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick and then trading back into the first round to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the media about the pick after, expressing their excitement for Harmon to join their team.
"Extreme urgency to be quite honest with you. There's no substitute for young talent. You don't have a chance to build a quality defense unless you are stout inside and up front. This is a guy that has an opportunity to learn from the likes of Cam Heyward and put his hand in the pile and be a significant contributor for us for years to come," said Tomlin.
While specifics of Harmon’s role in Steelers defense will develop in camp, the team believes he has the tools to make an immediate impact. Whether he starts right away or is eased into the rotation, the team sees him as a versatile piece along the defensive line. Harmon’s versatility was a key part of the selection.
“Where do I see myself on the line? Like I told you guys, zero to five. I can play anything. Whatever teams need me to play, I feel like I can play mid front, a three-down front, a four-down front or the five tech. I really didn’t do that much (at Michigan State), but it showed how versatile I can be and will be at the next level," said Harmon at the NFL Scouting Combine.
After three seasons at Michigan State, he transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2024 season, seeking new opportunity and a bigger platform.
During his time at Oregon, Harmon proved he could play multiple spots along the defensive line. Whether lined up over the center, inside at three-tech, or outside the tackle, he brought versatility to the Ducks’ front.
Pro Football Focus recorded him playing 28 snaps at nose tackle, 353 snaps at the three-technique position, and 209 snaps lined up either directly over or outside the offensive tackle.
The 6-5, 320-pound interior lineman delivered a breakout season in Eugene, setting career highs with five sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Harmon was a key piece of a Ducks defense that consistently generated pressure in the trenches and went on to win the Big Ten conference title.
He started all 14 games for Oregon, while charting 45 total tackles (27 solo), 10.5 TFLs, five sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
According to Pro Football Focus, Harmon led all FBS interior defensive linemen with 55 total pressures, 11 more than any other player, tying for 12th-most among all FBS defenders.
Harmon ended his final collegiate season by being named second-team All-America honors from The Sporting News, the FWAA, and the Associated Press. He was also recognized by the Big Ten media with second-team honors, while the conference’s coaches placed him on the third team.
Prior to his colligate career, Harmon started all four years on both the offensive and defensive lines at Loyola High School in Detroit. He was named first-team all-state twice and was ranked as one of the top players and defensive tackle prospects in Michigan by ESPN.com, Rivals.com, and 247Sports.
For a team like Pittsburgh, looking to fortify the defensive line with a long-term anchor, Harmon checks every box.
His strength at the point of attack, combined with his surprising agility for his size, allows him to collapse pockets and disrupt plays in the backfield. While he may have transferred late in his college career, his quick acclimation to a new system at Oregon shows he’s coachable, adaptable, and ready for the next level.