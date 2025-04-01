Minnesota Vikings Trade Up For Defensive Lineman Derrick Harmon In NFL Draft?
When it comes to the former Oregon Ducks hoping to hear their named called in the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, defensive lineman Derrick Harmon is getting a lot of attention. Heavily projected to be a first round pick by analysts across the board, Harmon brings the size and speed needed to be a potential year-one starter.
According to Jordan Plocher of Pro Football Focus, the Minnesota Vikings might be a landing place for the former Duck, as the Vikings are in need of depth for the defensive line. Plocher wrote Thursday that Harmon could provide the versatility needed to slip into any role the Vikings need filled.
In the offseason, Minnesota have made strides to fill their defensive line, with the organization locking down Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave to two year contracts. With four selections currently in this years' draft, the Vikings should be looking for a complement to their edge rushers with a knack for pass-rushing, something Harmon excels at.
Minnesota Viking's Current Draft Picks:
Round 1: 24th overall
Round 3: 97th overall (compensatory)
Round 5: 139th overall (choice from Cleveland)
Round 6: 187th overall (choice from San Francisco)
The least and weakest selection of picks for this years' draft in the league, the Vikings traded several picks during last years' campaign to get linebacker Dallas Turner at No. 17 overall. However, Minnesota general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah hinted earlier this week to Vikings Entertainment Network's Tatum Everett that he's willing to take chances to acquire the players the organization needs.
"Obviously, the capital is something people talk about, but every draft pick has a commensurate value that you can kind of break up into lots of picks. If we wanted to pick 15 times, we could. There's a way to do that," Adofo-Mensah told Everett.
With so few picks at their disposal, it would be interesting to see the Vikings' turn in their 24th overall pick for a few selections later in the draft, but it would also likely nix the idea of drafting Harmon, who's been projected to be a first-round (likely 20's pick) selection. ESPN's Field Yates has Harmon as the No. 25 player off the board in his recent draft mock-up.
This past season, Minnesota was in the top five of NFL teams for sacks (49) but defensive linemen only picked up three of those take-downs.
In his only season with the Ducks, Harmon hit a slew of career bests, picking up 45 total tackles with 27 being solo, five sacks, and two forced fumbles. One of those fumbles turned the tide for Oregon's regular season 32-31 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes; a prominent book mark in a Big Ten Championship season.
So, depending if the Vikings hold on their round one selection, or if another team beats Minnesota to nabbing the Duck, Harmon could very well fit in the Vikings' plans of a revamped defensive trench.
"Position-versatile building block that makes moving the football a much tougher task. Harmon is wide, long and naturally powerful at the point of attack. He can create traffic jams inside as a two-gapper or stunt and power his way into the backfield. He will bring an instant dose of stinginess and toughness to any defense he joins," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein in Harmon's draft evaluation.