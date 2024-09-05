Quarterback Bo Nix’s First NFL Start: Rising Rookie Of The Year Favorite?
This Sunday, former Oregon Football quarterback star Bo Nix returns to the Northwest to make his NFL debut with the Denver Broncos in their season opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle.
Broncos fans and Duck fans alike are eager to see the rookie Nix lead the Broncos out of their current quarterback slump. This excitement is only building as the lead up to this game continues to shine on Nix, one of three rookie quarterbacks in the league to be starting for their respective team on week one (former USC Trojan Caleb Williams and former LSU Tiger Jayden Daniels will also start).
On Wednesday, Nix received the honor of team captain for the Broncos, the first time since 1967 a rookie was selected for the honor. Team captains were voted on by teammates, showing Nix has significant influence in the locker room, even with his rookie status. When Nix was asked about the honor in a press conference, he kept an even keeled response.
“Not many people have this opportunity for a long time,” Nix said. “So you definitely want to make the most of it and see if you can’t make it run for a long time. I do think it’s important to stay in the moment. Once the season’s finished and you’re allowed some time to debrief, you can look back and kind of look at the year, see what you’ve done, see where you can improve and push forward for more. I feel like so far, we’ve been able to really keep it in perspective, really understand that life is fleeting, life happens fast, and this is just one of the many joys of the journey.”
Even Broncos’ head coach Sean Payton admitted Nix’s nomination to team captain wasn’t something he’s seen all too often. He spoke on the matter during an after practice media availability.
“That’s not something that happens that often,” Payton said. “I think it’s something you earn and these guys, all of them voted on these guys. It was probably as clean of a result that I had seen in a while.”
Right now, as the Broncos think about their contest in Seattle and the official beginning of the Nix Era, there’s a lot of questions. Former Seattle coach Pete Carroll stepped down last season, allowing for the debut of coach Mike MacDonald.
Nix started for the Broncos preseason vs. the Green Bay Packers throwing in a 27-2 victory, but Nix has mainly faced back-up defenses. Plus, there’s simply the nerves and expectations of starting an NFL career manning an offense in enemy territory, specifically a difficult environment like Seattle.
How Nix can respond to this adversity and efficiently run an offense is key for his debut. Used to the fast play calling of Oregon, limiting the amount of penalties to disrupt the flow of the offense is crucial for Nix to keep a rhythm. Also, given Nix has the athletic capability to run the ball for quarterback keepers, establishing a strong running game will aid the Broncos tremendously to give Nix more options. Nix’s bullseye-quality short passes run well in Payton’s offense. Furthermore, Nix showed a knack for moving drives along for scoring potential, so a lot of exciting qualities are there for an electric game.
Nix’s teammates and staff in Denver rave about the young athlete’s maturity as he maneuvered the preseason to beat out Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson for the starting job. Though some rookie hiccups will not be entirely surprising if they happen, Nix’s tenured time in college gives him an edge in the pros.
"That's something about starting that many games in college that obviously develops that, and I think he's got some incredible traits. It was great to see how he played in the first two preseason games. I had a chance to call him after Sean announced that he'd be the starting quarterback. I had a great conversation with him then. All rookies are going to go through some ups and downs in their first season, and I told him, 'We're going support you,’” said Broncos’ owner Greg Penner in an article on the teams’ website about Nix.
For those wondering, Nix is currently in fourth for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds behind the Chicago Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams, Washington Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels, and Arizona Cardinals' wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr according to Vegas Insider. His highest odds are +900 with MGM Bets. Fan Duel has Nix's Rookie of the Year odds at +1100.
Nix's odds to win NFL OROY jumped in the last few weeks, once at +2000.
So Duck fans, if you need a dessert course after the Ducks take on Boise State at Autzen Stadium this Saturday, may we suggest rooting for the “Denver Ducks”, including Nix, on Sunday. After all, true Oregonians don’t root for Seattle teams.
MORE: [WATCH] Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Locker Room 'Disappointed' Speech Shows His Greatness
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Gives Injury Report on Dillon Gabriel, Jeffrey Bassa
MORE: Quarterback Justin Herbert Injury Update: Ready For NFL Week 1?
MORE: Oregon Ducks CB Dontae Manning Reveals Team's Mindset: 'Went to See the Doctor'
MORE: Film Analysis: Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Poses Serious Threat To Oregon Defense
More: Oregon Ducks Coach Wears Statement T-Shirt Before Boise State