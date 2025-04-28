Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs Pushing For No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Jared Curtis
EUGENE – In recent years, the Oregon Ducks have boasted some of the nation's most elite quarterbacks. Under coach Dan Lanning, Oregon has developed stars like Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and now Dante Moore and Austin Novosad are expected to be the future at quarterback for the Ducks. With the class of 2026, the Lanning and his staff are looking to continue that pattern, and it starts with the No. 1 playcaller in the 2026 recruiting class, Jared Curtis.
Curtis is set to announce his commitment on May 5. However, before making his decision, he will be visited by Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, according to On3’s Steve Wiltfong. Both Bobo and Stein will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to see Curtis one more time before his decision.
Curtis’s upcoming commitment will not be the first time the quarterback has pledged his allegiance to a program.
Back in March of 2024, Curtis committed to Georgia. He then decommitted on October 17, reopening his recruitment and giving Oregon another shot at landing one of the biggest prizes in the 2026 class.
In February, Curtis narrowed his list to just Georgia and Oregon after initially considering Ohio State, South Carolina, Auburn, and Alabama as well. Since then, it has been a two-man race between the Bulldogs and the Ducks.
Although Curtis is still evaluating the two programs, Oregon appears to have a solid chance of coming out on top.
“Me and Coach Stein’s relationship is really good,” Curtis told On3 in the past.
“I think they showcased their talents this year and shown teams what they can be. They just go out and fight.”
It’s no secret that Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Stein have a strong history of developing some of the nation’s top quarterbacks. Lanning and Stein played an instrumental role in helping Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel reach the NFL. Their consistent success developing athletes across the board has made Oregon a premier destination for players looking to reach the next level — especially quarterbacks.
That proven track record has helped attract some of the nation’s top young quarterbacks to Eugene. Nix, Gabriel, and Moore all saw the appeal as transfers and bought into Oregon's program, and Curtis could very well be next.
“The relationship with me and Coach Stein,” Curtis told On3. “My mom and dad really like it up here. What they do in their offense with the quarterbacks and getting players around them.
“They’re well coached and they’re disciplined and I think they’re hungry to go get it.”
Curtis is the nation’s No. 2 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 1 quarterback in his class and the top-ranked recruit in the state of Tennessee.
Curtis put together an outstanding 2024 season. He helped lead his team to a 13-1 record and a state championship. He also showcased his versatility by throwing for 2,672 yards and 38 touchdowns, while also rushing for 577 yards and 14 more scores. His impressive performance earned him Gatorade’s Tennessee Football Player of the Year honors to cap off the year.
Curtis’s upcoming visits with Oregon and Georgia will be key in shaping his final decision. With May 5 approaching, both programs are making their final push to land one of the top players in the country.