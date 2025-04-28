Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs Pushing For No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Jared Curtis

The Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs are finalists for the No. 1 quarterback recruit in 2026, Jared Curtis. Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein and Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will visit Curtis before his commitment on May 5.

Nashville Christian quarterback Jared Curtis (2) drops back to throw the ball in the red zone against Fayetteville during the first quarter of their TSSAA football game Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 at Nashville Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee.
Nashville Christian quarterback Jared Curtis (2) drops back to throw the ball in the red zone against Fayetteville during the first quarter of their TSSAA football game Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 at Nashville Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee. / George Robinson / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
EUGENE – In recent years, the Oregon Ducks have boasted some of the nation's most elite quarterbacks. Under coach Dan Lanning, Oregon has developed stars like Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and now Dante Moore and Austin Novosad are expected to be the future at quarterback for the Ducks. With the class of 2026, the Lanning and his staff are looking to continue that pattern, and it starts with the No. 1 playcaller in the 2026 recruiting class, Jared Curtis. 

Division II - Class A 2024 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian School, center, is flanked by fina
Division II - Class A 2024 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian School, center, is flanked by finalists Nix Cullen, Tipton-Rosemark Academy, left, and Jay'len Mosley, Jackson Christian School, during the Titans Mr. Football Awards at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Curtis is set to announce his commitment on May 5. However, before making his decision, he will be visited by Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, according to On3’s Steve Wiltfong. Both Bobo and Stein will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to see Curtis one more time before his decision.

Curtis’s upcoming commitment will not be the first time the quarterback has pledged his allegiance to a program. 

Back in March of 2024, Curtis committed to Georgia. He then decommitted on October 17, reopening his recruitment and giving Oregon another shot at landing one of the biggest prizes in the 2026 class. 

Apr 12, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown during the Georgia Spring game at Sanford Stadiu
Apr 12, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown during the Georgia Spring game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

In February, Curtis narrowed his list to just Georgia and Oregon after initially considering Ohio State, South Carolina, Auburn, and Alabama as well. Since then, it has been a two-man race between the Bulldogs and the Ducks. 

Although Curtis is still evaluating the two programs, Oregon appears to have a solid chance of coming out on top. 

“Me and Coach Stein’s relationship is really good,” Curtis told On3 in the past. 

“I think they showcased their talents this year and shown teams what they can be. They just go out and fight.” 

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass as offensive coordinator Will Stein during practice with the Oregon Ducks
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass as offensive coordinator Will Stein during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s no secret that Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Stein have a strong history of developing some of the nation’s top quarterbacks. Lanning and Stein played an instrumental role in helping Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel reach the NFL. Their consistent success developing athletes across the board has made Oregon a premier destination for players looking to reach the next level — especially quarterbacks. 

That proven track record has helped attract some of the nation’s top young quarterbacks to Eugene. Nix, Gabriel, and Moore all saw the appeal as transfers and bought into Oregon's program, and Curtis could very well be next. 

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Duc
Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The relationship with me and Coach Stein,” Curtis told On3. “My mom and dad really like it up here. What they do in their offense with the quarterbacks and getting players around them. 

“They’re well coached and they’re disciplined and I think they’re hungry to go get it.” 

Curtis is the nation’s No. 2 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 1 quarterback in his class and the top-ranked recruit in the state of Tennessee. 

Nashville Christian's Jared Curtis (2) evades Columbia Academy's Jake Ballard (10) during the third quarter of the Division I
Nashville Christian's Jared Curtis (2) evades Columbia Academy's Jake Ballard (10) during the third quarter of the Division II-A championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Curtis put together an outstanding 2024 season. He helped lead his team to a 13-1 record and a state championship. He also showcased his versatility by throwing for 2,672 yards and 38 touchdowns, while also rushing for 577 yards and 14 more scores. His impressive performance earned him Gatorade’s Tennessee Football Player of the Year honors to cap off the year. 

Curtis’s upcoming visits with Oregon and Georgia will be key in shaping his final decision. With May 5 approaching, both programs are making their final push to land one of the top players in the country. 

OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

