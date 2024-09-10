San Francisco 49ers DB Deommodore Lenoir Forces Aaron Rodgers Interception
Former Oregon Ducks defensive back and starter for the San Francisco 49ers, Deommodore Lenoir forced an interception from New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the third quarter of Monday Night Football.
Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowels came down with the interception after Lenoir deflected the pass from Rodgers.
The 49ers are playing the New York Jets on Monday Night Football in week one of the NFL season. An exciting matchup in general, the Jets' talented offense looks to score against a defense that let up the third-fewest amount of points across the NFL in 2023.
The 49ers drafted Lenoir from Oregon in the fifth round in the 2021 NFL draft. After adjusting to the league in his rookie year, Lenoir played in every game in the 2022 season before starting all 17 games in 2023. Lenoir played in Super Bowl LIV for the 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs, falling just short of the ultimate team goal.
While Lenoir certainly looks to return to the playoffs this season, he is also playing in the final year of his rookie contract. He totaled three interceptions and 10 pass deflections in 2023, asserting himself as one of the better defensive backs in the league.
Lenoir said, "I feel like I'm at the point where I'm trying to be one of the top guys in the NFL as far as the corner position, the nickel position, just somewhere in the top where a lot of people starting to recognize me and remember my name."
