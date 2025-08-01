San Francisco 49ers Training Camp Injury Updates
San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan James and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir are each battling through injuries this training camp. The former Oregon Ducks stars are currently out per Bonta Hill of NBC Sports Bay Area.
A Pair Of Ducks Battling Injuries in 49ers Training Camp
Jordan James and Deommodore Lenoir are each out of San Francisco 49ers training camp with injury. James has been dealing with knee issues and will be reevaluated throughout the week. Per Grant Cohn of 49ers on SI, James has missed the last two practices. Deommodore Lenoir has a hip issue and will miss the next couple practices.
Jordan James Battling For Higher Spot in 49ers Running Back Room
Jordan James was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. James played all three of his collegiate seasons with Oregon from 2022 through 2024. He is coming off his most productive season with the Ducks in 2024, where he rushed for a team high 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 209 yards.
James joins a running back room headlined by star Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey missed most of the 2024 season with an achilles and a knee injury. He only played four games last season and the 49ers went 6-11, missing the playoffs. McCaffrey was relatively healthy in the two prior seasons, where the 49ers went to the NFC Championship and then the Super Bowl.
James will be tasked to fill in for former 49ers running back Jordan Mason. Mason was the backup to McCaffrey but was traded to the Minnesota Vikings this offseason. The other running backs in the room with James are now Isaac Guerendo, Patrick Taylor Jr., Corey Kinder, and Ameer Abdullah.
MORE: What Oregon Ducks Receiver Malik Benson Said About Dante Moore, Evan Stewart Injury
MORE: Georgia Bulldogs Battling Oregon Ducks For Elite 4-Star Recruit
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Opens Up About Coaching Transfer Bear Alexander
MORE: Top-5 College Football Offensive Coordinators Primed To Become Head Coaches
Deommodore Lenoir, A Key Piece of the 49ers Defense
Deommodore Lenoir is one of the leaders of the 49ers defense. Lenoir played for the Ducks from 2017 through 2020 and was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the 49ers.
In his four seasons with the 49ers, Lenoir has totaled 265 tackles, 26 passes defended, six interceptions, 10 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one sack.
The 49ers defense got a major boost this offseason with the addition of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Saleh was the 49ers defensive coordinator back from 2017 through 2020. His defense led the way for the 49ers when when won the NFC back in 2019.
During the 2024 season, Lenoir and the 49ers agreed to a five-year $92 million contract extension. He'll be a big part of the 49ers defense for years to come. It was a rough 2024 season for the 49ers as a whole, finishing in last place in the NFC West. Will they be able to bounce back in 2025?