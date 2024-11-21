Is Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bucky Irving The Best NFL Rookie Running Back?
On the sideline of the No. 1 Oregon Ducks’ nail biting 16-13 road win against the Wisconsin Badgers was a familiar face for the program, one that has since left for the NFL, and deserves some recognition for his incredible rookie season.
Running back Bucky Irving cheered on the Ducks with an injured Tez Johnson during a bye week for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Irving’s post on social media about the event stated, “In life you could never forget the people that got you there…” The “there” Irving refers to is becoming arguably one of the most underrated rookies from the 2024 NFL Draft currently performing on the field.
To this point in the regular NFL season, Irving averages 5.1 yards per carry and has 492 yards from 96 attempts. He’s made four touchdowns off of that yardage. He’s the 29th ranked running back in the league overall, ranking first in missed tackles and sixth in broken tackles.
During his last game against the San Francisco 49rs, Irving picked up a season high of 73 yards off 13 touches. He also averaged 5.6 yards per carry (his second highest of the season) and scored a 12-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter. Compare those numbers to veteran running back and fellow Buccaneer Rachaad White who had 10 carries for 31 yards that game, and you can see that Irving is rising to be the next big ground game star for the Buccaneers.
“Buck’s a ballplayer,” said Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles in his weekly media availability. “His height and his size do not magnify how good he is as a running back. He can run up the middle, he can catch the ball, he’s tough, he finishes runs, he’s very good at making the first guy miss in the hole, and he had a heck of a ballgame.”
Don’t forget Irving’s receiving game. The rookie currently boasts 7.2 yards per carry for the season, with 188 total yards on the season and going 26-28 in catches vs. attempts.
Bowles even admitted that Irving should be getting more in-game attempts due to his stellar performances.
“He probably has earned more touches… It’s gonna be by committee, it’s gonna be who’s hot during the week,” said coach Bowles. “We know Bucky can do a lot of great things. We know Rachaad [White] can do things, as well as Sean [Tucker]. He’ll continue to get his touches — and sometimes it may be more, sometimes it may not be… but he’s definitely earned more touches.”
Recently released, ESPN’s Top Ten list of 2024 NFL Rookies declined to include Irving, instead going for quarterback Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders, tight end Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders, edge Jared Verse of the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver Malik Nabers of the New York Giants, and not a single running back. However, on the “just missed” list below the top ten, Irving was the only running back selected. In fact, Irving was the only running back mentioned throughout this article of the top rookies of the year.
The only other rookie running back having the caliber season that Irving is is New Yorks Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. who has totaled 545 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry with three rushing touchdowns.
Irving’s next three games could very likely become a stage for him to boost his numbers and maximize whatever touches come his way. The 4-6 Bucs will need him as they look to make an NFL Playoff push.
The Buccaneers' next game is Sunday, November 24th on the road against the New York Giants, then a trip to the Carolina Panthers the next weekend, and a visit from the Las Vegas Raiders at home. Each of these teams are currently seeing unsure seasons, and with a talented running back like the former Duck, chances are keeping an eye on No. 7 for Tampa Bay will prove fruitful.
