Texas Beats Arizona State, Advance To Cotton Bowl vs. Oregon Ducks/Ohio State
The Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes are battling for a date with the Texas Longhorns on the College Football Playoff Semifinals. Texas won a double-overtime thriller over the Arizona State Sun Devils, 39-31.
Now the Longhorns will await the winner of the Rose Bowl.
Texas Outlasts Arizona State
In one of the greatest games in College Football Playoff history, Texas beat an upstart Arizona State Sun Devils team 39-31 in double-overtime.
Texas looked to be in control off the game and had a 24-8 lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Sun Devils got life from a trick play where running back Cam Skattebo threw a 42 yard touchdown pass to Malik McClain. Arizona State converted the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 24-16 with 6:31. The Arizona State defense immediately forced a Quinn Ewers interception.
Three plays later, the Sun Devils were back in the end zone with a Skattebo touchdown and tied it up at 24-24 on the two point conversation with 5 minutes to go.
Each team had chances at the end of regulation, but a two missed Texas field goals and a failed 3rd down for ASU took the game to overtime.
In the first overtime, Arizona State scored an opening touchdown to take a 31-24 lead. The Longhorns were on the ropes and faced a 4th and 13, needing a score to extend the game.
ASU sent a blitz, but Texas picked it up and Ewers delivered a touchdown pass to an open Matthew Golden to send the game into a second overtime.
In double overtime, Texas immediately scored on a Gunnar Helm touchdown catch. ASU now needed a touchdown to send the game to another overtime. It was not to be, as Texas picked off Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt to end the game.
The Longhorns will now head back to Texas for the Cotton Bowl and face the winner of the Ohio State vs. Oregon game.
Ohio State Dominates First Half vs. Oregon
It is shaping up to be a Texas vs. Ohio State matchup in the College Football Playoff Semifinal. Ohio State roared out to a 34-0 lead in the first half vs. the No. 1 ranked Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl. It was a shocking half to say the least. These two teams played in a close 32-31 game won by Oregon in October.
