Texas Longhorns Quarterback Quinn Ewers To Transfer To Oregon Ducks? Agent Shuts Down Report
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks have been led by transfer quarterbacks the last four seasons in Dillon Gabriel, Bo Nix and Anthony Brown. Could another transfer portal quarterback be on the way to Eugene to lead the Ducks in 2025 as Gabriel will test his talents in the NFL?
A report suggests that Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is debating returning to college football instead of pursuing the NFL because "many NFL scouts reportedly believe Ewers could 'benefit' from another year in college." The report, from a popular social media account 'NFL Rookie Watch' says Ewers would enter the transfer portal to join a top-10 team, since Texas would move on to quarterback Arch Manning in 2025.
Ewers does have one more year of college eligibility remaining.
Before booking Ewers' flight to Eugene, Ducks fans... Luke McMurtrey, an NFL agent with Sportstars, responded to to shut down the report saying, "FAKE NEWS: source Quinn Ewers team."
A Ewers transfer to Oregon is pretty far-fetched and the report appears to not be accurate. However, the Ducks are one of the most proven teams in the transfer portal.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has proved his prowess in the transfer portal since taking over the Ducks, landing elite talent and major Oregon playmakers like Gabriel, Nix, wide receiver Tez Johnson, wide receiver Evan Stewart, defensive lineman Jordan Burch, defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, defensive back Jabbar Muhammad, offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr... the list could go on and on.
Oregon already has UCLA transfer Dante Moore on the roster, who could be the successor to Gabriel in Eugene. Moore is a former 5-star recruit who was able to gain valuable backup experience. Also on the Oregon roster are quarterbacks Austin Novosad, Luke Moga, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, and Akili Smith Jr.
With that much talent in the quarterbacks room, a transfer quarterback could be low priority for Lanning's Ducks.
There is a chance Oregon will play Texas and Ewers in the College Football Playoff. If both the Ducks and Longhorns take care of business, a potential matchup in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10 looms.
Texas is the College Football Playoff No. 5 seed and will host ACC champion Clemson in a first-round matchup on Dec. 21. The No. 1 Oregon Ducks will play in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 against the winner of the first round matchup between Ohio State vs. Tennessee.
Ewers has had a great season with Texas, going 233-of-352 passing (66.2 percent) for 2,665 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2024.
According to another report from Rivals, Ewers intends to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, which makes room for Manning to be his successor for Texas. Manning was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 freshman class.
