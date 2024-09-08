Oregon Ducks Drop Again In AP Poll: Ranked No. 9
The Ducks found a way to sneak out a win over running back Ashton Jeanty and the Boise State Broncos on Oregon kicker Atticus Sappington's game-winning 25-yard field goal. It was more than a quality win against the Mountain West Conference favorite, but it was far from easy to attain.
Oregon's special teams, specifically with the help of wide receiver Tez Johnson and running back Noah Whittington, found ways to get in the end zone on a punt and kick-off return respectively. Without the effort from those two on that hot and hazy night in Eugene, this 2024 campaign would be talked about in a much different light.
The Ducks should have gotten a little boost in the new Associated Press rankings since the Notre Dame Fightin' Irish were upset by the Northern Illinois Huskies in South Bend, 16-14. Instead, Oregon falls once again to No. 9. After two weeks of play, much more is still excepted out of head coach Dan Lanning's talented bunch who have yet to hit their true and full potential.
Here is the brand new AP Poll Top 25: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 6 Missouri, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Penn State, No. 9 Oregon, No. 10 Miami, No. 11 USC, No. 12 Utah, No.13 Oklahoma State, No. 14 Kansas State, No. 15 Oklahoma, No. 16 LSU, No. 17 Michigan, No.18 Notre Dame, No. 19 Louisville, No. 20 Arizona, No. 21 Iowa State, No. 22 Clemson, No. 23 Nebraska, No. 24 Boston College, No. 25 Northern Illinois.
62 sportswriters and broadcasters from throughout the country vote individually for the AP poll rankings. Teams are given points on a scale: No. 1 gets you 25, No. 2 gets you 24, so on and so forth. These ballots are then combined and released each Sunday at 11 a.m. PT.
The first true road game of the season is next for Oregon down in Corvallis against rival Oregon State Beavers in the annual Civil War. The Beavers stand 2-0 after beating Idaho State Bengals at Reser Stadium to open up their season and then taking down San Diego State Aztecs on the road at Snapdragon Stadium this weekend.
Another week of anticipation and major needed adjustments for Dan Lanning's group lies ahead. The battle for top team in the state of Oregon will take place next Saturday, Sept. 14th at 12:30 p.m. PT. Still question marks surround the offensive line who have given up seven sacks already this season compared to just five total in 2023.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel: 'Insane' Ducks Must 'Clean Sh!t Up'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Struggles Tempering National Championship Expectations
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Resilient' Ducks Survive Boise State, Ashton Jeanty
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Coach Dan Lanning Reacts After Boise State: 'Angry, Relief'
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State Live Score Updates
MORE: Payton Pritchard Honored At Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State
MORE: Quarterback Bo Nix Named Denver Broncos Captain, Makes History