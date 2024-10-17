Urban Meyer 'In Awe' Of Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning's Savvy Coaching
EUGENE- The No. 2 Oregon Ducks are now just one of 11 undefeated programs after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 32-31 at home in Autzen Stadium last Saturday.
Although the game was filled with many thrilling plays and highlights, there is one play that has received a lot of attention and has even caused the NCAA to issue an in-season rule change. The intentional 12-man penalty used by Oregon head coach Dan Lanning has caused some controversy in the college football world, but according to three-time national champion head coach Urban Meyer, Lanning's decision to purposely get a penalty was genius.
In an episode of The Triple Option, Fox Sports’ college football podcast, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said he is still "in awe" and expressed amazement at the tactic, praising Lanning for his strategy.
“If that’s true (that it was intentional), then for 38 years of my career, I’ve been playing checkers,” Meyer said. “I’ll be honest: that’s never even crossed my mind…They’re 12 yards away from kicking the game-winning field goal and we’re going to give them five more yards? Someone says ‘Hey, run the 12-man play’ and I’m going ‘What in the…’”
As time on the clock expired, the Ducks were up on the Buckeyes by just one point. Ohio State was trying to drive for the winning field goal in the last minute. With just 10 seconds to go, the Buckeyes’ offense had the ball at the Oregon 43-yard line on third-and-25. They needed about 15 yards to get in range for a kick, and had just one play to get there.
Defensively, the Ducks came out of the huddle with an extra player on the field while Ohio State threw an incomplete pass. Because it was a live-ball foul, the Buckeyes moved five yards up the field but lost the four seconds it took for the play to be run, taking the clock from 10 seconds to six.
Even after gaining five yards, Ohio State was still out of field goal range. On the next play, Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard ran for a 12-yard gain, but after sliding to the ground, he was unable to call a timeout before the clock ran out and the game ended.
“If he slides that much quicker, they get the timeout and line up for a field goal, and they leave Eugene, Oregon with one of the great wins for Ohio State,” Meyer said.
Lanning revealed the situation was intentional Monday during his press conference ahead of playing Purdue.
“(Jabbar Muhammad) wasn’t one-on-one; we actually had a safety on top. So, it’s called ‘dog’—when you play. But he wasn’t in extremely tight coverage, but he was in ‘dog’ coverage where he had a safety on top of him, and there was a timeout before that. We spent an enormous amount of time on situations. There are some situations that don’t show up very often in college football, but this is one that, obviously, was something we had worked on. You can see the result,” Lanning said.
This intentional penalty and preparedness for any situation that may arise during a game prove Lanning to be an incredible football mind and a great head coach. However, this type of scheme may never be used again.
On Wednesday, the NCAA issued a new rules interpretation on how to handle a penalty for 12 players on the field in the final two minutes of either half. If the defense has 12 players participate in the down, the offense can choose, along with the 5-yard penalty, to have the game clock reset to the time that had been displayed at the snap.
