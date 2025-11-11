Minnesota Coach P.J. Fleck Doesn't Hold Back on Oregon's Dan Lanning
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) are now back in Eugene and dry after a defensive-oriented win in Iowa City. Nothing came easy against the hard-nosed leadership of Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz.
Oregon has a challenge against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) and another defensive-minded group under coach P.J. Fleck. His team leads the Big Ten Conference in total sacks with 32.0.
The Ducks are no slouch themselves on that side of the ball, ranking No. 3 in total yards allowed in all of college football at 239.3 per game.
Fleck had the utmost respect for coach Dan Lanning when speaking to the media to kick off the week's preparation for his Oregon program. So much so that he thinks Lanning should be getting more credit for what his team has accomplished this season.
"I think Lanning doesn’t get enough credit for how he connects that football team, how invested they are, how good they are, how well they play collectively together. Especially on the defensive side of the ball. We know he’s a really good defensive mind. He’s a great person, he’s a great coach."- Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck
Talking on the specifics of the upcoming matchup with the Ducks, Fleck states that his Golden Gophers must play "sound defense, shrink the pocket, stick to our men, and not create too much space on the back end" because Lanning will find it.
"When you’re talking about the defensive side, they have incredible talent over there. It’s one thing to have it; another to connect it, have them all play together, understand how the top affects the bottom and vice versa... Oregon presents a lot of challenges. Whether it’s the front seven or the back end, they’re deep at every position, they’re good at every position. They don’t have many flaws, that’s for sure."- Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck
The man in charge of the offense, redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore pulled off a game-winning drive against Iowa, highlighted by a perfect 22-yard pass to senior wide receiver Malik Benson. He looks to have a bounce-back performance for the full four quarters against Minnesota.
"He’s one of the most dynamic players in all of college football. That’s pretty easy to tell, well-documented. He’s very poised. You saw that on the last drive against Iowa... He’s incredibly poised. The team responds to him. He’s the leader of the offense. No situation is too big for him, whether with his legs or arms. He’s dynamic, accurate, has great pocket awareness, moves well, and uses good arm angles. He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the country for a reason."- Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck
Moore will have a ton of pressure off the edge coming his way, not to mention the fact that he could be down a few pass catchers and skill guys. It's not yet known if freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore, redshirt senior wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., or even junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq will be able to play.
Redshirt senior Alex Harkey at the right tackle position is still questionable as well, leaving a gaping spot to fill on the Oregon offensive line.