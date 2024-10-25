Ducks Digest

Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota Starting vs. Bears After Jayden Daniels Injury?

Former Oregon Ducks legend Marcus Mariota may be the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders Sunday vs. the Chicago Bears and quarterback Caleb Williams as Jayden Daniels continues to nurse a rib injury. 

Cory Pappas

Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (0) looks on during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota may make his first start of 2024 on Sunday afternoon when his Washington Commanders host the Chicago Bears.

Commanders starting quarterback and No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels has been dealing with a rib injury suffered in last week’s game vs. the Carolina Panthers and remains “questionable” to play.

After Daniel’s rib injury knocked him out of the Panthers game in the 1st quarter, Mariota came in for relief. The Commanders didn’t skip a beat and handily won 40-7. Mariota had one of his best games in his NFL career. 

Against Carolina, Mariota went 18 for 23 with 205 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Mariota also added 34 rushing yards on the ground.

Jayden Daniels Out, Mariota In?

Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) passes the ball as Carolina Pant
Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been sensational so far this season. Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is currently the front-runner to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. The Commanders won’t want to rush him back, especially since it is still early in the season and they have a record of 5-2.

Daniels spoke earlier today to NFL reporter Nicki Jhabvala about the injury and his status ahead of Sunday’s game.

“It feels better, but I still got some time,” Daniels said. “Still got some marks that I need to hit ’til they feel comfortable putting me out there.”

Per Ian Rapoport, Commanders coach Dan Quinn also noted that Daniels practiced today and they “really pushed it.” His status for the game likely won’t be confirmed until Sunday.

If Daniels can’t go, Mariota will get the nod.

Bears Defense Can Cause Major Problems

Oct 13, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars running back D'Ernest Johnson (2) carries the ball during the seco
Oct 13, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars running back D'Ernest Johnson (2) carries the ball during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images / Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Whether it is Marcus Mariota or Jayden Daniels starting Sunday for Washington, going against the Chicago Bears will be no easy task. The Bears have had a top-five defense in the 2024 season. They are allowing 5th lowest yards per game and have created the 3rd most turnovers. 

Chicago is off to a 4-2 start led by this defense. Additionally, Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has been getting better each week. Williams was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft. After struggling in his first few games, he has started to play really good football.

If Daniels starts, it will be a rookie showdown between the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2024 NFL draft. 

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT on CBS.

