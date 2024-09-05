Denver Broncos Sean Payton Praises, Believes In Former Oregon Receiver Troy Franklin
Former Oregon Ducks star wideout Troy Franklin was drafted 102nd overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft. In Franklin’s last season with the Ducks, he had 81 catches for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns. Franklin is now trying to find his footing in the NFL with Denver.
Sean Payton Remains Optimistic on Former Oregon Duck, Troy Franklin
Former Oregon Ducks wideout, Troy Franklin, saw minimal action in the three Broncos preseason games. He had only 1 catch for 21 yards and 1 rush for 9 yards. However, Broncos coach Sean Payton remains bullish on Franklin.
Payton said about a week ago when talking about Troy Franklin; “I like where he’s at relative to his progress.” and “He’s smart. He picks things up….I’m excited about him.”
Franklin may be inactive in the first few games of the season while he continues to show progression. In the NFL, things change rapidly, so we could see Franklin have a much bigger role faster than expected.
What will help Franklin is that Broncos starting quarterback, rookie Bo Nix, was Franklin’s college quarterback at Oregon for the past two seasons. These two had great chemistry together and hope to rekindle that with the Broncos.
The Denver Broncos open up their season on Sunday afternoon in Seattle against the Seahawks.
Troy Franklin Looks to Carry His Oregon Success to the NFL
Troy Franklin was a stud for the Ducks during his time at Oregon. Over his three-season collegiate career with the Ducks, Franklin tallied 2,483 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns.
Franklin’s final two seasons in Eugene were with current Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix under center. Franklin was Nix’s favorite target last season.
Franklin set numerous receiving records for the Ducks in 2023. He set Oregon single-season records in receiving yards with 1,383 yards, receiving touchdowns with 14, and 100-yard receiving games with 8.
Additionally, Franklin’s 81 receptions last season were the second most in Oregon history.
He left Oregon as the school’s all-time leader in receiving touchdowns with 25 touchdowns.
Broncos Wide Receiver Room Around Troy Franklin
The Denver Broncos have five wide receivers on their current depth chart as they head into Week One.
The receivers are Courtland Sutton, Josh Reynolds, Marvin Mims Jr., Devaughn Vele, and Troy Franklin. Out of these five, only Sutton and Mims Jr. were on the Broncos last season.
Denver is still trying to find an identity heading into coach Sean Payton’s second year. The Broncos have failed to make the playoffs since the 2015-16 season.
With a new rookie quarterback and new weapons around him, the Denver Broncos have a reason to be more optimistic about what the future has in store for them.
