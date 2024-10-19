How Does Oregon Ducks’ Shutout of Purdue Impact College Football Playoff Odds?
For the first time since 2013, the Oregon Ducks are 7-0 after a shutout victory against the struggling Purdue Boilermakers in West Lafayette, Indiana. This Friday night beat down was the first shutout the Ducks pulled off since 2012 against Arizona, and the first road game shutout since 1992 against the Oregon State Beavers. With a crowd filled with some yellow and green, the Ducks felt right at home at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Oregon’s defense shined during this match-up, with the Ducks forcing the Boilermakers to go 4-12 on third downs and 0-3 on fourth down attempts. Defensive lineman Teitum Tuioti continued to lead the charge of overall tackles for the Ducks with six total tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss. Nine different Ducks came up with tackles for loss this game. Linebackers Jeffrey Bassa and Devon Jackson also forced two fumbles from the Boilermakers as well.
On the offensive side, minus some small mistakes, the Ducks steamrolled. Dillon Gabriel hit 21-25 of his targets on passing for 290 yards though his rushing attempts didn’t quite hit like previous contests with Gabriel losing 11 yards in the ground game. When it came to pounding the rock, Jordan James was yet again the go-to guy, picking up 50 yards off ten attempts and two touchdowns in the first quarter that truly set the tone for the Ducks.
By the end of the fourth quarter, with less than five minutes to go, quarterback Austin Novosad and the back-ups were put into the game, ending Gabriel’s night. Novosad was chosen most likely so back-up Dante Moore does not add any more games to burn his redshirt, and to give different players some much needed reps.
Though many may point to the lack of execution and chemistry on the Boilermakers’ team for the Oregon win, there was also clear talent on display for both sides of the ball that shows this is much more cohesive team than the group that barely squeaked out a win against Idaho week one.
So, how does this shutout win impact Oregon’s odds of winning a national championship in the expanded College Football Playoff?
The last time Oregon competed for the title was in 2014 during the Mark Helfrich coaching era against the Urban Meyer led Ohio State Buckeyes. The Ducks lost that National Championship brawl 20-42 and finished with a 13-2 record.
According to Vegas Insider, the Ducks are currently fourth for odds to win the national championship. The Ducks are +550 for MGM Bets and DraftKings, +500 for FanDuel, and +650 for Bally Sports and BetRivers. The teams above Oregon in the National Championship winner odds are Georgia (average +450 to +475), Ohio State (average +450), and Texas (average +350 to +375).
This weekend, only 11 teams enter this slate of games undefeated. With No. 5 Georgia taking on No. 1 Texas Saturday afternoon, there’s an upset looming on the horizon that can only be beneficial for an undefeated Oregon to look better as a potential candidate for the title game.
It feels like there’s something special brewing for the Ducks, as long as they continue to evade the “Stanford Curse” (losing to a random less-talented team in the middle of the season) in their game next week against No. 22 Illinois in Autzen Stadium.
MORE: What Purdue Boilermakers Coach Ryan Walters Said After Loss to Oregon Ducks
MORE: What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Said After Beating Purdue: 'We Need To Tackle Better'
MORE: Oregon Ducks 'Great Chance' To Land 5-Star Recruit Jahkeem Stewart Over LSU, USC, Ohio State?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Terrance Ferguson Appendix Removed, Timeline For Return?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: Internal Discipline For Traeshon Holden's Ejection?
MORE: Questionable Officiating In Oregon Ducks, Purdue Boilermakers: Jordan James Touchdown
MORE: Oregon Ducks Crush Purdue Boilermakers, 35-0: First Shutout in Decades
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Ranks Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning After Beating Ohio State