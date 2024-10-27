What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Said After 'Fun' Win Over Illinois
EUGENE- The No. 1 ranked Oregon Ducks continue to show why they’re the top team in college football. On Saturday, the Ducks dominated the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini, winning their eighth consecutive game of the season by a score of 38-9.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has emphasized the importance of explosive plays throughout the season, and the Ducks wasted no time starting the game with intensity. Early in the first quarter, Oregon’s starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel stayed in the pocket for nearly five seconds before finding receiver Tez Johnson at the 22-yard line. Oregon’s offensive line provided excellent protection, allowing Johnson to maneuver through Illinois’ secondary and run into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game just four minutes into the first quarter, and that score was just the beginning.
The Ducks maintained their momentum throughout the game, with seven different players scoring touchdowns. Oregon's defense also excelled, holding Illinois’ offense to just 132 rushing yards and 161 passing yards.
What Oregon coach Dan Lanning had to say after the No. 1 Oregon Ducks 43-9 win over No. 20 Illinois
Opening Statement:
"Fun game. Both sides of the ball started off fast today. Bit of a lull in the second half that hurt us, but overall pleased with the team’s performance and looking for opportunities to get better. The second half, we could have been a little bit cleaner. Hurt ourselves with a couple penalties then extended drives for them, but overall, pleased with our team's performance and I think we continue to see this team have growth and look for opportunities to get better. Obviously, going to be playing a really physical team next week, so have to do a great job of continuing to tackle."
Lanning on Oregon's secondary:
"Yeah, just attacking the ball in the air. . . . We challenged our guys going to the game that, hey, we’re gonna get some opportunities. You gotta go win when we get those opportunities. And again, he’s been, he’s been really good at protecting the ball this year, so we knew they’re gonna be hard, but their defense has been extremely advantageous into this point. As far as creating takeaways, we felt like it was kind of our defense versus their defense when they come to creating takeaways, and we were able to do that today."
Lanning on Oregon's offensive line:
"When you can protect the quarterback, it gives you a chance to stay on schedule. When you avoid TFLs, gives you a chance to stay on schedule, and that’s gonna allow you to have success. So I think we had a good offensive plan. I think our coaches did a really good job identifying what we were getting from them early, and they had answers for it."
Lanning on Noah Whittington:
"Yeah, I mean, this guy does everything right every single day, works his absolute tail off. I was really thrilled to see him have some success tonight. He’ll be the first one to tell you. It starts with the guys up front for him. But he ran hard, right? He created some big plays, had a huge catch, obviously last week, was able to turn that in some really positive runs this week. So what I love is that everybody in that running back room is just as excited for his success and even dinks when he came in there at the end of the game and created some success for himself as well."
Lanning on how the defense has stepped up without Jordan Burch:
"When you can get off the field and limit their opportunities, I mean, you look up at one point, I think we had several offensive plays to their limited offensive plays that’s going to create success for us. So our guys had a good plan. I thought our coaches did a really good job coaching through in the game, throughout the game, and our players executing that."
Lanning on Justius Lowe:
"Just the guy that we trust. We put him on the field. You know, he’s going to do his job. He’s going to do his assignment. He executes it really well. Probably one of our best route runners. So you know, really proud of his progression, his growth in our offense."
Lanning on seven different players scoring touchdowns:
"It’s important when that’s you know, what’s required. And they were playing some zone coverages, which meant you were to go through a progression reads. I thought Dillon did a really good job of that tonight. they changed the picture up home a little bit, excluding one play his but that’s what that’s what’s going to happen when you see some more zone, you’re going to have to find the soft zone and attack it. And he did a good job of that."
Lanning on starting the game with explosive plays:
"I mean, ultimately, it’s the biggest indicator of wins in college football, outside of takeaways, right? So we want to be able create those on offense and limit them on defense. I think the first half on defense, we gave up one on a run that we misfit. Didn’t fit properly, but outside of that, we’re able to keep them contained for the most, most part."
Lanning on Dillon Gabriel:
"Like I said earlier, I think he did a really good job of managing the pictures he was getting throughout the day, excluding one play. I know he’d want that play back, you know. But overall, Dillon's done what he’s been able to do all year for us, and be really consistent and execute."
Lanning on his goals for the defense:
"I think being able to start off fast. You know, there’s been a couple games this year where teams had sustained drives early in the game, for us to be able to limit that early on and get them off the field, get the ball back to our offense, and then, more than that, you know, attacking the ball the way they attack the ball today. You know, I’d love to go back and look at it. They look like we even caused a fumble, that maybe wasn’t ruled a fumble on the field. But I thought our guys attacked the ball, you know, with relentless effort today."
Lanning on Oregon's upcoming matchup agsint Michigan:
"Once we were able to watch the film, we’ll probably be able to assess where we really need to improve. But obviously, you know, Michigan is a good team. You know, they’ve had a lot of success. Obviously, they have a storied history. It’s an exciting game to get to be a part of. That’s what you sign up for when you’re in the Big 10. But traveling there, right? You have the ability to handle travel and go play in a tough environment. It’s going to be a fun challenge for our team."
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Illinois Questionable Officiating: Derrick Harmon Fumble Recovery?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Traeshon Holden Availability vs. Illinois
MORE: LIVE Score Updates Oregon Ducks Beat Illinois
MORE: Oregon Duck Mascot's Comical Minion Entrance Into Autzen Stadium
MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota Starting vs. Bears After Jayden Daniels Injury?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Loud Autzen Stadium Earning Reputation In Big Ten
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Compares Marriage Proposal to Win vs. Ohio State
MORE: Nick Saban Compares Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel to Former Alabama Quarterback