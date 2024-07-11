Dallas Cowboys Best Offseason Decision? Offensive Line Help
The Dallas Cowboys quiet offseason does have a bright spot. The Cowboys drafted Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, possibly the best gap blocker in his rookie class.
Beebe only allowed five sacks in his five seasons with Kansas State. He can play every position along the line, which makes the two-time All-American and two-time Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year very valuable to Dallas.
Beebe has a chance to start right away at center. He, Brock Hoffman and T.J. Bass will be competing for the starting role at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California.
The 6-foot-3, 320-pound lineman has an admirable work ethic in preparation of protecting all-pro quarterback Dak Prescott.
“I want to catch up as much as I can with the vets so when I am out there, they can trust me and trust I can make the right calls and just have faith in me,” Beebe said.
“At the end of the day, we are all here to compete and win,” Beebe said. “We are going to better each other. They are helping me out and preparing me. At the end of the day, we are all one team. You want to lift each other up.”
While the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (Lamb possibly holding out of training camp?) and linebacker Micah Parsons are still up in the air - It's nice to focus on the positive in a great addition of Beebe.
Beebe, along with first-round NFL Draft pick Tyler Guyton, will help make up for the Cowboys loss of tackle Tyron Smith to the New York Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.