Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl LIX Odds Decreasing
The Dallas Cowboys have not reached the Super Bowl since 1995 - a nearly 30-year drought that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would like to change. After a quiet NFL offseason, the Cowboys' odds to win Super Bowl LIX have decreased.
Before NFL free agency, the NFL Draft and offseason workout programs, Dallas' odds to win the Super Bowl were +1500, which was seventh-best in the NFL and the best in the NFC East Division.
Now, as the Cowboys are about to begin training camp in Oxnard, California, Dallas' odds have moved to +1600, which is tied for eighth-best in the NFL with the Houston Texans. Notably, the NFC East foe Philadelphia Eagles odds have improved, jumping ahead of the Cowboys at +1400.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott shoulder much of the blame when it comes to Dallas' failures in the NFL Playoffs. Dallas' surprising postseason defeat to the Green Bay Packers, in which the defense gave up 48 points, left a sour taste to the end of its 2023-24 season. The Cowboys look to get over the postseason hump but have the San Francisco 49ers in their way: Dallas has lost three-straight to the Niners.
The Cowboys begin training camp on July 25th.
The Cowboys have appeared in the Super Bowl eight times, which is tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers and and Denver Broncos for second-most appearances in the NFL. The New England Patriots have the most Super Bowl appearances with 11. Dallas' five Super Bowl victories are only behind the Patriots (6) and Steelers (6).
After three straight 12-5 seasons, is this Dallas' year to beat the odds and hoist the Lombardi Trophy?
