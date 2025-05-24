Oregon Ducks Softball's Rylee McCoy Named Freshman of the Year Finalist
EUGENE – Oregon Softball true freshman Rylee McCoy continues to impress. On Thursday, the California native was named the third NFCA Freshman of the Year finalist in program history.
McCoy and the rest of Oregon’s softball team are chasing a national title. The Ducks, who entered the 2025 season with a new-look team, a freshman-heavy roster and few senior leaders from last season, not only found success in the Big Ten but took over the conference.
The Ducks lost just three games all season in conference, winning 19 and ultimately taking the Big Ten regular season championship.
There are multiple factors that have contributed to Oregon’s success, such as its coaching staff, the leadership of its seniors, and more. However, one of the most notable has been the way the program’s freshmen have been able to seamlessly acclimate to college softball.
McCoy, in particular, has been a force for the Ducks all season and has played a massive role in Oregon’s success. At the plate, McCoy’s aggressiveness has been on full display. She’s hit a school-record-tying 19 home runs this year, which have helped lead Oregon to the NCAA Eugene Super Regional, which begins this weekend against Liberty.
She’s not just one of the best in the conference, she’s one of the best in the nation. Among all Division I freshmen, McCoy ranks first in slugging percentage (.859), fifth in home runs, sixth in RBI (58), and 10th in batting average (.396). She also leads the Ducks in home runs, RBI, and slugging percentage and has tied the school record with 31 extra-base hits on the year.
The Agoura Hills, California, native earned first-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Freshman honors, and was also named to the league’s all-defensive team at first base, where she’s been nearly flawless. McCoy has committed just one error in 234 chances for a .996 fielding percentage.
McCoy has not let her age nor her experience define her. She has found ways to deliver in the biggest moments.
At the NCAA Eugene Regional, McCoy hit .400 with two home runs and six RBI. She launched her 18th homer of the season in the first inning of the Ducks’ opening win over Weber State, and on Championship Sunday, she tied the school record with a clutch three-run shot in a must-win game against Stanford.
Now, she and the Ducks are headed to the NCAA Eugene Super Regional against Liberty, with their sights set on Oklahoma City. The NFCA Freshman of the Year will be announced May 27, just before the Women’s College World Series begins.
However, it is unclear if McCoy will play in the Super Regionals due to injury. In Game 2 against Stanford last Sunday, a two-out single struck McCoy in the face at first base, knocking her out of the game.
Whether her injury marks the end of her season or not, McCoy’s impact on this Oregon squad has been undeniable.
The Ducks will continue their post season run Friday night at 7:00 p.m. PT against the Liberty Flames.