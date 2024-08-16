Oregon Ducks Soccer Ends Two-Year Losing Streak with Season-Opening Victory
EUGENE- After a two-year winless streak, the Oregon Ducks soccer program has finally secured its first victory. Oregon’s 1-0 win over Seattle University on Thursday night marked a milestone, not only for the soccer team but for the entire University as it claimed its first win as a member of the Big Ten Conference.
“It’s awesome to see the smiles on their faces,” said Oregon coach Graeme Abel. “Some of these kids have been here with me from the start and worked their tails off. And for some of these kids, the bravery to commit to us in December and January, that speaks to the character of these people. That’s what we feel like right now, is that the character of the people in this locker room is second to none.”
The Ducks have undergone significant roster turnover since last season when they struggled to find success. The team finished the 2023 season winless, compiling a record of 0-16-3.
“We put that behind us,” junior goalkeeper Maddy Goldberg said about the 2023 season. “We take things, and we learn from them, what happened last year, and we avoid those things or learn from them and move forward into this year. We have pretty much a new team, so I think it’s a fresh start for us, which is good. We’re moving in the right direction.”
Goldberg is one of just four returning starters for the Ducks. Following the 2024 season, 12 players entered the transfer portal, leaving Abel with the task of rebuilding more than half the roster during the offseason. Abel and his coaching staff were successful, compiling a roster of 16 newcomers.
“We made sure we went and got kids out of the portal from places that we knew and coaches we trusted, so we knew exactly what we were getting from a character standpoint,” said Abel. “And they’ve all exceeded expectations with regards to that piece.”
Although Oregon’s latest roster is made up of a majority of newcomers, the Ducks are already finding success early in the 2024 season, winning their season opener against Seattle U.
“We’re in a really good spot,” said returning starter Trinity Morales. “We obviously have a lot of transfers, a lot of freshmen coming in, but they’ve all come and fit in great. We’re a really close team. I’m super excited; confidence-wise, we're good.”
One newcomer, fifth-year transfer, Taylor Bryan is already making an impact as a Duck. Thursday, Bryan scored the game-winning goal for Oregon late in the second half of the Ducks’ season opener. Sophomores Grace Mensah and Lexi Lerwick assisted the goal.
“That’s exactly what I wanted,” said Bryan of her goal. “I wanted to be someone that could come to the team and elevate and just be the best person I am on and off the field as well, and just help everybody in any way, shape or form I can. And I feel like I was able to do that today.”
Bryan comes to Oregon after spending her previous four seasons at Virginia Tech. Bryan was an offensive powerhouse for the Hokies, scoring seven goals with three assists (17 points) throughout her time at Virginia Tech. As a junior in 2022, Bryan had a breakout season with four goals and two assists in 19 matches. Now Bryan is looking to continue her success as a Duck.
“I knew that this would be the perfect place for me, like they talked to me, like I was a person. They really want to develop me as a player. And you could tell that they want to develop everybody.”
Junior goalkeeper Maddy Goldberg also saw success during Thursday night’s competition. The returning goalkeeper recorded her 100th career save for the Ducks during her first career victory.
“For all of us, it just means a lot. It’s been a long time coming,” said Goldberg. “We prepared a lot for this, we had a good game plan going in and we started off really hot, struggled a little bit at the end of the half and it was a fight to the end. They kept us on our toes but it’s just really special for us. It’s been a long time.”
Although the Ducks are more than pleased with their win, they are not satisfied yet.
“We know it’s just the start. We have to keep going. We can’t get comfortable,” said Goldberg.
The Ducks will return to Papé Field on Sunday where they will face the Portland State Vikings at 1:30p.m PT.
