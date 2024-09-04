Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Womens Basketball Announce Exciting Schedule Additions

The Oregon women’s basketball team is gearing up for a new era, with a revamped roster and a new conference. Tuesday, Oregoncoach Kelly Graves announced the Ducks' first four games of the season.

Feb 9, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of the Oregon Ducks bench during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
EUGENE- The Oregon women's basketball program begins the 2024-25 season in just two months. On Tuesday, Oregon coach Kelly Graves announced the Ducks' first four games of the season, as well as an exhibition match. All will take place at home for the Ducks in Matthew Knight Arena. 

The Ducks will tip off the 2024-25 basketball season on Monday, November 4th, against California Baptist, a program that made its first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history last season. The Ducks will welcome Nevada for their second game of the season on November 6th. 

Oregon will then face one of the most dominant women's basketball programs in the nation in Baylor on November 10th. The Bears have won three national championships and nine Big Twelve conference championships, including four straight titles from 2012 to 2019. 

Members of the Oregon Ducks huddle in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

North Texas will take a visit to Eugene to wrap up the Ducks' first four non-conference games. Additionally, the Ducks will host an exhibition game against Warner Pacific on Friday, November 1st. 

Last season, the Ducks had a challenging season. Oregon went 11-21 with a record-breaking 14 consecutive losses. This losing streak tied the record for consecutive losses since the Pac-12 became a 12-team league in 2011-12. 

"We've just had one of those years; not a lot's worked, not a lot's gone well," said Graves after Oregon's 79-30 loss to Colorado, Oregon's last game of the season. "We've got some work to do, and we hope to get back to the program I'm confident we can be." 

Oregon head coach Kelly Graves gathers his team for a timeout as the Oregon Ducks host the No. 4 Stanford Cardinal
Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

During the offseason, Graves retooled with seven transfers who are all determined to return the Oregon women's basketball program back to its former glory. 

Salimatou Kourouma, Amina Muhammad, Ari Long, Nani Falatea, Alexis Whitfield, Elisa Mevius, and North Carolina standout Deja Kelly will all play in Oregon green and yellow during the 2024 season with hopes of making a competitive run in Oregon's first season in the Big Ten Conference

Oregon Ducks center Phillipina Kyei (15) shoots the ball at Colorado Buffaloes
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"We're ready to compete," Kelly told Go Ducks Editor-in-Chief Rob Mosely. "I wanted to go to a place where I knew I could develop into a pro, and I am really excited to be a part of and spend my last season with [Oregon]." 

The Ducks are eager to turn the program around from the woes of last season, and it all starts in two short months. 

Below is the schedule for Oregon women's basketball's first four nonconference games: 

Day

Date

Opponent

Friday

Nov. 1

Warner Pacific

Monday

Nov. 4

California Baptist

Wednesday

Nov. 6

Nevada

Sunday

Nov. 10

Baylor

Tuesday

Nov. 12

North Texas

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

