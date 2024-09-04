Oregon Ducks Womens Basketball Announce Exciting Schedule Additions
EUGENE- The Oregon women's basketball program begins the 2024-25 season in just two months. On Tuesday, Oregon coach Kelly Graves announced the Ducks' first four games of the season, as well as an exhibition match. All will take place at home for the Ducks in Matthew Knight Arena.
The Ducks will tip off the 2024-25 basketball season on Monday, November 4th, against California Baptist, a program that made its first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history last season. The Ducks will welcome Nevada for their second game of the season on November 6th.
Oregon will then face one of the most dominant women's basketball programs in the nation in Baylor on November 10th. The Bears have won three national championships and nine Big Twelve conference championships, including four straight titles from 2012 to 2019.
North Texas will take a visit to Eugene to wrap up the Ducks' first four non-conference games. Additionally, the Ducks will host an exhibition game against Warner Pacific on Friday, November 1st.
Last season, the Ducks had a challenging season. Oregon went 11-21 with a record-breaking 14 consecutive losses. This losing streak tied the record for consecutive losses since the Pac-12 became a 12-team league in 2011-12.
"We've just had one of those years; not a lot's worked, not a lot's gone well," said Graves after Oregon's 79-30 loss to Colorado, Oregon's last game of the season. "We've got some work to do, and we hope to get back to the program I'm confident we can be."
During the offseason, Graves retooled with seven transfers who are all determined to return the Oregon women's basketball program back to its former glory.
Salimatou Kourouma, Amina Muhammad, Ari Long, Nani Falatea, Alexis Whitfield, Elisa Mevius, and North Carolina standout Deja Kelly will all play in Oregon green and yellow during the 2024 season with hopes of making a competitive run in Oregon's first season in the Big Ten Conference.
"We're ready to compete," Kelly told Go Ducks Editor-in-Chief Rob Mosely. "I wanted to go to a place where I knew I could develop into a pro, and I am really excited to be a part of and spend my last season with [Oregon]."
The Ducks are eager to turn the program around from the woes of last season, and it all starts in two short months.
Below is the schedule for Oregon women's basketball's first four nonconference games:
Day
Date
Opponent
Friday
Nov. 1
Warner Pacific
Monday
Nov. 4
California Baptist
Wednesday
Nov. 6
Nevada
Sunday
Nov. 10
Baylor
Tuesday
Nov. 12
North Texas
MORE: [WATCH] Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Locker Room 'Disappointed' Speech Shows His Greatness
MORE: College Football Rankings: How Far Will Oregon Drop in AP Poll After Ugly Idaho Game?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Gives Injury Report on Dillon Gabriel, Jeffrey Bassa
MORE: Oregon Ducks Big Ten Network Blackout: No Timetable Comcast/Xfinity Resolution?
MORE: Quarterback Justin Herbert Injury Update: Ready For NFL Week 1?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Slide in FPI Rankings After Flat Performance Against Idaho