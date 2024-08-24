Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Recruiting: 2025 WR Target Makes College Decision Sunday

Four-star wide receiver Nae’shaun Montgomery out of the state of Florida will be deciding between the Oregon Ducks, LSU, Penn State, Alabama, Florida, and Florida State.

Arden Cravalho

Oregon co-offensive coordinator Junior Adams walks the field during practice with the Oregon Ducks Saturday, April 6, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon co-offensive coordinator Junior Adams walks the field during practice with the Oregon Ducks Saturday, April 6, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

With the major core of Oregon's wide receivers most likely moving onto the National Football League after this season, the room is open for a key Duck recruit to commit.

Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden are seniors. Evan Stewart and Gary Bryant Jr. are juniors. All four have trending upward draft stock heading into the season. As for those key returnees, the sophomores Jurrion Dickey and Kyler Kasper should get more looks in 2025.

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson works out during the Ducks’ fall camp
Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson works out during the Ducks’ fall camp Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Four-star wide receiver Nae’shaun Montgomery in the class of 2025 has an opportunity to help replace those snaps next season if he chooses to head to Eugene. He will announce his college commitment on Aug. 25 between Florida, Florida State, LSU, Penn State, Alabama, and Oregon.

Montgomery, standing 6-2 and 185 pounds, is out of Miami Central, Florida. He's ranked as the 33rd wide receiver in the nation, according to On3. It's leaning towards him deciding to stay in his home state with Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.

Oregon co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Junior Adams knows the expectations are high for his group in the inaugural season in the Big Ten. The talent is there, it's all about the execution now and not being selfish.

"The biggest thing to me that stands out is how connected we are. The room is super talented and everyone is about the people in that room. We talk about 'we over me'. Each of those guys, they learn from each other and they hold each other accountable. It's really cool to be a part of."

Junior Adams after fall camp practice

Tez Johnson will be the leading man for Adams on the outside. A lot is riding on Johnson's shoulders but Adams knows he's the man for the job based on what he's seen this offseason.

"Tez is the guy this offseason where I would get random text messages at 7 o'clock in the morning or at night of clips of him in the mall doing a route break drill or doing releases. He's doing a really good job of trying to master his release game and his route package. He comes into the building early, he's studying film and getting his eyes right as far as coverage recognition."

Junior Adams on Tez Johnson

The competition between all the wide receivers is healthy for them. Adams is glad that his players understand that as well.

"When you do have a ton of talented players, we tell them to make it hard on us. They understand the deal too."

Junior Adams on competition

Dillon Gabriel's decision to come to Oregon definitely had to do with the fact that he will have a ridiculous amount of weapons to sling the ball to. Not many programs in the country should have the top-notch air raid that the Ducks will.

MORE: Will Five-Star Ohio State Commit Na'eem Offord Flip to the Oregon Ducks?

MORE: Bo Nix Serious Contender For NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Game Time Released, Prime Time Big Ten Matchup

MORE: Marcus Mariota Sharing 'Gold' With Washington Rookie Quarterback Jayden Daniels

MORE: Former College Football Coach Regrets Letting Dan Lanning Take New Job

MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Signs Exclusive NIL Deal

Published
Arden Cravalho

ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

Home/Recruiting