Oregon Ducks Recruiting: 2025 WR Target Makes College Decision Sunday
With the major core of Oregon's wide receivers most likely moving onto the National Football League after this season, the room is open for a key Duck recruit to commit.
Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden are seniors. Evan Stewart and Gary Bryant Jr. are juniors. All four have trending upward draft stock heading into the season. As for those key returnees, the sophomores Jurrion Dickey and Kyler Kasper should get more looks in 2025.
Four-star wide receiver Nae’shaun Montgomery in the class of 2025 has an opportunity to help replace those snaps next season if he chooses to head to Eugene. He will announce his college commitment on Aug. 25 between Florida, Florida State, LSU, Penn State, Alabama, and Oregon.
Montgomery, standing 6-2 and 185 pounds, is out of Miami Central, Florida. He's ranked as the 33rd wide receiver in the nation, according to On3. It's leaning towards him deciding to stay in his home state with Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
Oregon co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Junior Adams knows the expectations are high for his group in the inaugural season in the Big Ten. The talent is there, it's all about the execution now and not being selfish.
"The biggest thing to me that stands out is how connected we are. The room is super talented and everyone is about the people in that room. We talk about 'we over me'. Each of those guys, they learn from each other and they hold each other accountable. It's really cool to be a part of."- Junior Adams after fall camp practice
Tez Johnson will be the leading man for Adams on the outside. A lot is riding on Johnson's shoulders but Adams knows he's the man for the job based on what he's seen this offseason.
"Tez is the guy this offseason where I would get random text messages at 7 o'clock in the morning or at night of clips of him in the mall doing a route break drill or doing releases. He's doing a really good job of trying to master his release game and his route package. He comes into the building early, he's studying film and getting his eyes right as far as coverage recognition."- Junior Adams on Tez Johnson
The competition between all the wide receivers is healthy for them. Adams is glad that his players understand that as well.
"When you do have a ton of talented players, we tell them to make it hard on us. They understand the deal too."- Junior Adams on competition
Dillon Gabriel's decision to come to Oregon definitely had to do with the fact that he will have a ridiculous amount of weapons to sling the ball to. Not many programs in the country should have the top-notch air raid that the Ducks will.
