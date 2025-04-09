Pitt Forward Enters Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers lost another one of their players to the transfer portal, with a massive roster overhaul following the end of the season.
Pitt redshirt freshman forward Papa Amadou Kante has entered the transfer portal, according to verbal commits on Twitter.
Amadou Kante originally committed to Michigan, but would choose to receive a release from his letter of intent in April 2023 and then commit to Pitt in May 2023.
He came into Pitt as a four-star and a top 100 recruit in the Class of 2023, joining the likes of guards Jaland Lowe and Bub Carrington, plus three-star forward Marlon Barnes Jr.
Amadou Kante stands at 6-foot-10, hails from Dakar, Senegal and played high school basketball for South Kent Prep School in Kent, Conn.
He suffered a season-ending knee injury prior to the start his freshman campaign, keeping him out and allowing him to redshirt.
Amadou Kante returned this past season and played in 22 games, averaging 7.0 minutes, 2.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 55.2% from the field and 62.5% from the foul line.
His best game came against Ohio State on the road on Nov. 29, as he scored 12 points, making three of his four shots from the field and shooting 6-for-9 from the free throw line and grabbed four rebounds. His play helped Pitt comeback and win 91-88 in overtime.
Amadou Kante serves as the sixth player from Pitt that left for the transfer portal following the end of the season.
This includes guards in All-ACC Lowe, who transferred to Kentucky, and Amsal Delalić, plus forwards in Barnes and twin duo of Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham.
Pitt also had three players graduate who started throughout last season, including guards Ish Leggett and Damian Dunn, as well as forward Zack Austin, who earned All-ACC Defensive Team honors.
The Panthers only have three returning players in forwards Cameron Corhen and Amdy Ndiaye and just one guard in Brandin "Beebah" Cummings. They also have an incoming guard in Omari Witherspoon from St. John's College in Washington, D.C.
Pitt has landed two players out of the transfer portal so far, both from Iowa State, in guard Nojus Indrusaitis and center Dishon Jackson.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State)
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
