Former Pitt WR Transfers to UNLV
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pitt Panthers player chose to take their talents out west for the 2025 season.
Pitt redshirt junior wide receiver Daejon Reynolds, who entered the transfer portal back on Dec. 5, announced on Instagram that he is transferring to UNLV for his final season of college football.
Reynolds came out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga. as a four-star from both Rivals and ESPN in the Class of 2021. Rivals rated him as the No. 27 recruit in Georgia and No. 58 recruit at wide receiver, while ESPN had him at No. 22 in the state and No. 36 at his position. 247Sports rated him as a three-star.
He committed to Florida and would play in just one game as a true freshman in 2021, preserving a redshirt.
Reynolds played in eight games in 2022, making 11 catches for 244 yards and two touchdowns. The bulk of that production came in a 31-24 loss to Vanderbilt in Week 12, when he made eight catches for 165 yards and those two touchdown catches, all career-highs.
He transferred to Pitt in January 2023, joining fellow a teammate from Florida in defensive back Donovan McMillon.
Reynolds played in 12 games and started seven contests in 2023, making 28 catches for 316 yards, ranking third in receptions and fourth in receiving yards. He had a season-high six catches for 31 yards in the road loss to Notre Dame in Week 9 and three catches for a season-high 64 yards in a road loss to Wake Forest in Week 8.
He saw a diminished role this past season, making just 15 catches for 189 yards and one touchdown.
His biggest play of his Pitt career came in the comeback 38-34 win vs. West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at home in Week 3. Redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein found him for a 40-yard pass in triple coverage and even with the defenders committing pass interference, he made the catch to cut the deficit to just three points.
Reynolds would have a season-high five catches for 32 yards in the 24-20 loss to then ranked No. 20 Clemson in Week 12.
New Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell played two of his players from Western Carolina more than Reynolds at wide receiver in 2024, featuring redshirt junior Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. and Censere "C.J." Lee.
Reynolds played 285 snaps, fifth most amongst wide receivers, with senior Konata Mumpfield, sophomore Kenny Johnson and both Williams and Lee getting more snaps.
He is one of four wide receivers that left Pitt following the end of the regular season. This includes redshirt senior Jake McConnachie and redshirt freshmen in Lamar Seymore and walk-on Devin Whitlock.
Reynolds is also one of 11 players on offense that departed the Panthers for the transfer portal.
This includes quaterbacks in redshirt freshman Ty Dieffenbach, who landed at Cal Poly and redshirt juniors in Nate Yarnell, who went to Texas State, and Jake Frantl, who went to Division III powerhouse Wisconsin-Whitewater.
It also features running backs in senior Rodney Hammond Jr. and redshirt freshman Montravius Lloyd, plus redshirt junior offensive linemen in Terrence Moore, who landed at Toledo, and walk-on Matt Metrosky.
Reynolds is one of 22 players overall who left Pitt for the transfer portal, with 11 players on defense also doing so.
This features six defensive linemen in redshirt juniors in Chief Borders, Elliot Donald and Nakhi Johnson, who landed at Tulsa, redshirt sophomore/walk-on defensive end Thomas Aden, who landed at Kent State, redshirt freshman David Ojiegbe and freshman Sincere Edwards, who transferred to UCF
It also includes four defensive backs, including redshirt juniors in Tamarion Crumpley and Noah Biglow, who landed at Louisiana Tech, redshirt sophomore Ryland Gandy, who went to Indiana, plus redshirt freshman Jaremiah Anglin Jr. Sophomore linebacker Jordan Bass also transferred to Virginia Tech.
