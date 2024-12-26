How to Watch: Pitt vs. Toledo
DETROIT -- The Pitt Panthers will battle the Toledo Rockets in the GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field, which will conclude their 2024 season.
History of the GameAbove Sports Bowl
GameAbove, "is a successful multifaceted brand that includes charitable giving, capital investments, sports entertainment, and media ventures," according to the company's website.
Ford Motor Company previously sponsored the bowl game from 2014-23, making this the first bowl game that GameAbove is sponsoring.
Pitt last played in this bowl game back in 2019, when it was the Quick Lane Bowl, as they outlasted Eastern Michigan, 34-30.
They also played at Ford Field in 2013, defeating Bowling Green in a close matchup, 30-27, in the Little Caesar's Pizza Bowl, which is not the same bowl game as this one.
Quick Preview
They started off the season with a 7-0 record, their best since 1982, when Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino was a senior.
This included comeback wins over rivals Cincinnati on the road in Week 2, their biggest in 50 years, and over West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at home in Week 3, erasing a 10-point deficit with five minutes remaining.
Pitt also defeated North Carolina on the road for the first time ever in Week 6, their first in eight attempts, and dominated rival Syracuse, 41-13, in Week 9 at home, making five interceptions and returning three of them for touchdowns.
The Panthers would then lose their final five games of the season, all coming in November, finishing with a 7-5 record. It was the first time since 2006 that the Panthers lost their final five games, finishing 6-6 that year.
Pitt lost on the road to then ranked No. 20 SMU in Week 10, 48-25, suffered close home defeats to Virginia in Week 11, 24-19, and then ranked No. 20 Clemson in Week 12, 24-20, then lost on the road to Louisville in Week 13, 37-9, and Boston College in Week 14, 34-23.
The Panthers had dreams of an ACC Championship and a spot in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, earning a No. 18 ranking after the loss to the Mustangs, but the season came down quite quickly.
Toledo finished their regular season 7-5 overall, 4-4 in the MAC and on a two game losing streak, fallng to in-state foes in Ohio at home in Week 13 and Akron on the road in Week 14.
They started their season 3-0, with wins over FCS opponent Duquesne in Week 1 and UMass in Week 2, both at home, and stunned Mississippi State with a 41-17 victory in Week 3 on the road.
Toledo suffered losses to Western Kentucky in Week 4 and Buffalo in Week 7, both on the road, and to Bowling Green at home in Week 9. They also had wins vs. Miami (Ohio) in Week 6 and Central Michigan in Week 12, both at home, and against Northern Illinois in Week 8 and Eastern Michigan in Week 10, both on the road.
Pitt vs. Toledo Series History
The Panthers are 2-1 against the Rockets in the all-time series, with all games coming in the 2000s.
Pitt defeated Toledo in their first ever game, a 37-19 victory at Heinz Field on Sept. 28, 2002. Quarterback Rod Rutherford completed 18-of-27 pass attempts for 316 yards and threw three touchdowns, while wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald caught six of those passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
The Rockets got revenge the next season, upsetting the then ranked No. 9 Panthers, 35-31 on Sept. 20, 2003 at the Glass Bowl.
Pitt led most of that matchup, 24-14 at halftime and 31-21 at the end of the third quarter. Toledo would use two long touchdown drives, 12 plays for 98 yards over five minutes, to cut the lead to three, and then 15 plays for 83 yards over four minutes, to get the go-ahead touchdown.
The Panthers dominated the Rockets in their past matchup, a 45-3 rout on Sept. 30, 2006. Quarterback Tyler Palko completed 12-of-15 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Pitt will also face Toledo at home in 2030 for another future matchup between the two schools.
The Panthers are 29-5 against MAC schools all-time and 5-1 under head coach Pat Narduzzi since he took over in 2015.
How to Watch: Pitt vs. Toledo (GameAbove Sports Bowl)
Pitt will face Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl on Dec. 26 at 2:00 p.m., with ESPN broadcasting the game.
