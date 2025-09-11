Pitt DBs Stepping Up for Injured Starters
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers were without two starting defensive backs against Central Michigan and may be without them again in the Backyard Brawl against West Virginia on Sept. 13
Rashad Battle was seen in the medical tent before exiting to the locker room in the Week 1 game against Duquesne. Battle did not dress in Week 2 against Central Michigan.
Pitt's other starting corner, Tamon Lynum, exited the Central Michigan game with an injury after just 10 snaps on defense. He was seen in the medical tent and later on an exercise bike on the sideline, but never reentered the game.
The Panthers called on redshirt sophomore Shadarian Harrison and true freshman Shawn Lee Jr. to fill the gaps, and they did.
"We say we've got four starters, five starters," Narduzzi said. "You can talk ones and twos. The majority of that game we played with, maybe if you want to call them backup corners. I thought both of them did an outstanding job, not only in the pass game but in the run game as well."
Harrison had the second-most snaps on the defense with 68 and recorded the second-most tackles against the Chippewas with nine.
"Shadarian, he had a great game against CMU," starting linebacker Braylan Lovelace said. "Somebody that's just on the up and up and then goes out there and plays like that against a run-heavy offense, sticks his nose in there and has a bunch of tackles. That's very impressive to see. He's going to be a guy for sure."
As for Lee, he played 54 snaps, 36 more than the week before, and had three tackles.
"Shawn Lee has stepped up as a freshman," Lovelace added. "I know how it feels. There's pressure out there, little crowd noises, you feel you've got people chirping and yelling at you, but just keep your head on straight and just go do what you do."
Harrison and Lee are both coming off strong fall camps. Harrison is now in his third year with the Panthers and is coming off a 2024 season where he seldom saw the field. He appeared in eight games, mostly on special teams and as a reserve cornerback, and tallied five tackles.
"Shadarian is another one of those guys who, I'm not surprised that he is where he's at because he's had a great camp," defensive coordinator Randy Bates said. "He has continued to come on. He's gotten a lot bigger and stronger over the last 6-8 months. It's his time, so I'm excited to see him go out there as the first guy."
Lee is now in the middle of his first season of college football. He is the son of a former defensive back and was a three-star recruit out of the state's capital of Harrisburg. Lee and his roommate, safety Josh Guerrier, were two names mentioned a lot towards the end of fall camp.
As a result, Lee and Guerrier were two of three true freshmen listed on the two-deep entering the season.
"Shawn Lee is a very physical player," Bates said. "He runs well, he's got a lot of power and quickness and he's got a lot of want too. He went out there and had a great game also and made some really good plays, so excited to watch him play too."
If Lynum and Battle can't go on Saturday, Lee and Harrison will be making their first-career starts and will be tested by West Virginia's wide receivers unit.
Narduzzi said Jacksonville State transfer Cam Vaughn is someone that the defense needs to know where he is at all times. Vaughn leads the Mountaineers in receiving with nine catches for 170 yards and a touchdown through two games. Jaden Bray is not far behind him with seven grabs for 95 yards so far this season.
Harrison and Lee have been talked about by the coaching staff as far back as spring ball. Saturday is the time to prove whether it was all just hype or if they are both starting-caliber corners and Narduzzi thinks it's the latter.
"I told you since August, Shawn Lee is a football player," Narduzzi said. "We talked about Drip (Harrison) since spring ball. Those are two really good football players."
