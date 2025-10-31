Pitt Reveals Uniform vs. Stanford
The Pitt Panthers will wear their classic away uniforms for the matchup with Stanford this weekend.
As per usual, they'll wear their gold helmet, white jersey and gold paints with the blue cathedral stripe; modeled by Kavir Bains-Marquez this week.
Time For A Switch-Up?
While this is the classic away look for the Panthers, we have seen a lot of it this year. The only time the Panthers made a change was when they broke out the white pants for the Backyard Brawl against West Virginia.
The Panthers seem to be avoiding the blue pants this season. The last time their blue pants were worn was against Louisville in November of the 2024 season. Pitt lost that game 9-37; there's not many fond memories connected to the second half of the 2024 season.
A uniform combo even more lost to time is the white-out alternates. The white-outs include a white helmet with the white jersey and pants. They were last seen in the 2023 season during a matchup against Wake Forest. They still seem to exist, but only for recruitment media pictures.
While it would be nice to see more variety, it makes sense that Pitt is sticking with the current combo. The Panthers are undefeated this season with the gold, white, gold uniforms. Their only losses have come against West Virginia and when they were wearing the blue jerseys against Louisville.
Multiple tough road wins against the likes of Florida State and Syracuse have put the Panthers on the right track. A recent blowout win over NC State has also put the team on a lot of people's radar.
Preview of Stanford Game
Pitt will play Stanford for the fifth time in school history. It'll be their first time since 1922 actually playing at Stanford. The two teams are tied with a 2-2 all time record.
Stanford sits at an overall 3-5 record and 2-3 in ACC play. Stanford averages just 17.5 points per game, much less than Pitt's dominating 40.3 points per game. Pitt sits at 6-2 overall with a 4-1 conference record.
On paper, this game should be a big win for the Panthers. However, a home team should never be doubted. Especially since Pitt has to travel all the way to the West Coast for the game.
A win over Stanford would help Pitt's chances of being a top team in the ACC. After this game and another bye week, Pitt will have a brutal stretch of three ranked opponents to end the season. However, that all starts with Pitt beating Stanford for the first time since 1932.
