Pitt Pro Day Coverage to be Aired on ACC Network
Unless you were on site, the only Pitt Panthers Pro Day coverage you could find was on social media and elsewhere online.
According to an X post on Monday, there will be a feature on that Pro Day event aired on the ACC Network tomorrow, Monday, April 7, at 3:00 (ET) on the ACC Network.
“Tune in tomorrow on the @accnetwork to catch exclusive interviews and extensive coverage from Pro Day!” the X post read.
Pitt held its Pro Day on March 26, tight end Gavin Bartholomew and receiver Konata Mumpfield the most prominent attendees prior to the event. However, a few other Panthers turned a lot of heads with their performance.
Linebacker Brandon George spent the last six years as a Pitt Panther, becoming a captain and a leader of the defense under Randy Bates. He finished his career with 198 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, three pass breakups, a fumble recovery, and three forced fumbles.
On Pro Day, George was outstanding. His standout scores included a 42 ½” vertical jump, a 4.65 40-yard dash, a broad jump over 10 feet, and 28 reps on the 225-pound bench press.
Safety Donovan McMillon transferred into Pitt following his first two seasons with the Florida Gators (2021-2022). In two seasons, he recorded 225 total tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception, nine pass breakups, and two forced fumbles over 2023 and 2024 at Pitt.
McMillon impressed at 203 pounds, clocking a 4.46 40-yard dash, a 4.13 shuttle, his broad jump exceeded 10 feet, and with other quality scores.
Now you can tune into the action as Pitt Pro Day will air tomorrow on the ACC Network.
