WATCH: Pitt WRs Address Opportunities on Offense
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers brought in new wideouts, who are all eager for the opportunities they'll have this upcoming season.
Pitt landed three wide receivers in the transfer portal in sixth year Deuce Spann from Florida State and redshirt sophomores Andy Jean from Florida and Cataurus "Blue" Hicks from Louisville.
Spann played quarterback his first season of college at Illinois, before transitioning to wide receiver and then transferring to FSU, where he spent the last three seasons. He is looking for his final season of college football as one where he'll have great opportunity to show his skill set.
Jean loves that he'll have chances to display his speed, after two seasons with the Gators where he played sparingly.
Hicks saw the lack of opportunities with the Cardinals as a detriment to his play, even realizing during the bowl game that he wanted to transfer. Like Jean and Spann, the endless opportunities in the spread attack under offensive coordinator Kade Bell played a large role in him coming.
Pitt also brought in three wide receivers in the Class of 2025, who enrolled mid-year, starting their freshman seasons early.
This includes Bryce Yates from Matoaca High School in Matoaca, Va., Tony Kinsler from Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Fla. and Cameron Sapp from Miami Palmetto High School in Miami.
Yates had a great junior season at wide receiver, but played quarterback his senior year, with his team needing someone to step up and do the job. He's excited to get back to wide receiver and committed back in April 2024.
Kinsler also committed early, back in May 2024, and wants to display his speed at the collegiate level.
Sapp flipped his commitment from Florida Atlantic the day before the early signing period, where he then signed with Pitt.
He loves what he sees in the new offense and that, like Yates and Kinsler, he'll look for the opportunities to excel throughout his time at Pitt.
Pitt begins spring practices in just two weeks, where they'll prepare for the upcoming 2025 season.
