Former Pitt QB Kenny Pickett Starting for Eagles
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett will make his first start for the Philadelphia Eagles in their next matchup.
Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a concussion on the second drive of their 36-33 road loss to NFC East divisional rival in the Washington Commanders in Week 16, forcing Pickett into the game.
Hurts didn't practice this week with a concussion and also an injury to his left finger, leading Philadelphia to rule him out as they host another NFC East divisional rival in the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 29 in Week 17. A win for the Eagles with Pickett at the helm would earn them the NFC East Division Title.
Pickett had only come in three games prior to last week's contest, completing one of three passes for five yards.
He did deal with a ribs injury during the game against the Commanders, but stayed in and perservered.
Pickett completed 14-of-24 passes, 58.3%, for 143 yards and one touchdown and one interception against the Commanders. He almost sealed the win on the Eagles' final drive, but wide receiver Devonta Smith dropped the pass on third down, that would've given them the first down at the two-minute warning.
The Commanders then went down the field and secured the victory, scoring a touchdown with six seconds left.
Pickett came out of Ocean Township High School on Oakhurst, N.J. where he threw for 4,670 yards and 43 touchdowns, while rushing for 873 yards and 17 touchdowns as well.
247Sports rated him the No. 10 pro-style quarterback and No. 13 recruit in New Jersey, Rivals ranked him No. 23 in the state, while ESPN rated him the No. 25 quarterback and No. 21 recruit in New Jersey, all in the Class of 2017, respectively.
Pickett served as one of the best ever Pitt quarterbacks, with his 2021 season featuring as one of the finest by a signal caller in program history.
He completed 334-of-497 passes, 67.2%, for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns to seven interceptions, as he led the Panthers to their first 10-win regular season in more than 40 years and their first ACC Championship. His passing yards and passing touchdowns are program records for a season.
Pickett finished his Pitt career with 12,303 passing yards and 81 passing touchdowns, both also program records and would earn himself that First Round NFL Draft selection in 2022, with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking him at No. 20.
He struggled with the Steelers, going 14-10 overall and completing 446-of-713 passes, 62.6%, for 4,744 yards and 13 touchdowns to 13 interceptions in two seasons with the franchise.
His last NFL start came for the Steelers against the Arizona Cardinals at home in Week 13, where he suffered an ankle injury early on and never returned. He didn't play for the team the rest of the season.
The Steelers traded Pickett this past offseason to the Eagles for a fourth round draft pick, while landing a third round draft pick in return for him.
Despite not performing to his best the first two seasons in the NFL, Pickett has a chance to build his career with Philadelphia and re-discover the play he had at Pitt.
