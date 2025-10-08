Inside The Panthers

Pitt LB Kyle Louis Earns PFF Honors

The Pitt Panthers linebacker was named to the PFF national and ACC Team of the Week.

Mitchell Corcoran

Oct 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) runs after fumble recovery against the Boston College Eagles during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers star linebacker Kyle Louis was named to the Pro Football Focus national and ACC Team of the Week.

Louis led Pitt with five tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in the 48-7 win over Boston College. He also had the best PFF grade on the team with an 89.9 and a team-high coverage grade of 91.6.

This is the second weekly honor Louis has received this season. He was named ACC Linebacker of the Week for his performance in Week 1 against Duquesne, where he totaled six tackles and two sacks in the 61-9 win.

Last season, Louis earned two ACC Linebacker of the Week honors and three PFF ACC Team of the Week honors.

This is also the second consecutive week that a Pitt defensive player has been named to PFF's ACC Team of the Week. Last week, Nick James and Rasheem Biles earned the honors.

Biles had 12 total tackles, four for a loss, one sack and a 75-yard pick-six, and James had one tackle, three hurries, a quarterback hit and a pass breakup in the 34-27 loss to Louisville.

Louis currently leads the ACC in fumble recoveries with two, and has 30 total tackles, four for a loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and an interception so far this season.

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) hypes up the Panthers before playing the Boston College Eagles
Oct 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) hypes up the Panthers before playing the Boston College Eagles at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Louis is off to a strong start to this highly anticipated year for the redshirt junior. In the preseason, Louis was named to the Butkus Award Watch List, the 2025 Pro Football Focus All-ACC Team, the 2025 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List and the ESPN preseason All-America team.

Louis was named an All-American in 2024 by the Associated Press, Sporting News, CBS Sports, Phil Steele, The Athletic and the College Football Network. He also earned First-Team All-ACC team honors from the AP and the ACC.

Louis had 101 total tackles, 15.5 for a loss, seven sacks, four interceptions and seven pass breakups in his All-American season. He has 151 total tackles, 21 for a loss, nine sacks, five interceptions, nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his four-year career at Pitt.

