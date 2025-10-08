Pitt LB Kyle Louis Earns PFF Honors
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers star linebacker Kyle Louis was named to the Pro Football Focus national and ACC Team of the Week.
Louis led Pitt with five tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in the 48-7 win over Boston College. He also had the best PFF grade on the team with an 89.9 and a team-high coverage grade of 91.6.
This is the second weekly honor Louis has received this season. He was named ACC Linebacker of the Week for his performance in Week 1 against Duquesne, where he totaled six tackles and two sacks in the 61-9 win.
Last season, Louis earned two ACC Linebacker of the Week honors and three PFF ACC Team of the Week honors.
This is also the second consecutive week that a Pitt defensive player has been named to PFF's ACC Team of the Week. Last week, Nick James and Rasheem Biles earned the honors.
Biles had 12 total tackles, four for a loss, one sack and a 75-yard pick-six, and James had one tackle, three hurries, a quarterback hit and a pass breakup in the 34-27 loss to Louisville.
Louis currently leads the ACC in fumble recoveries with two, and has 30 total tackles, four for a loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and an interception so far this season.
Louis is off to a strong start to this highly anticipated year for the redshirt junior. In the preseason, Louis was named to the Butkus Award Watch List, the 2025 Pro Football Focus All-ACC Team, the 2025 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List and the ESPN preseason All-America team.
Louis was named an All-American in 2024 by the Associated Press, Sporting News, CBS Sports, Phil Steele, The Athletic and the College Football Network. He also earned First-Team All-ACC team honors from the AP and the ACC.
Louis had 101 total tackles, 15.5 for a loss, seven sacks, four interceptions and seven pass breakups in his All-American season. He has 151 total tackles, 21 for a loss, nine sacks, five interceptions, nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his four-year career at Pitt.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt HC Talks Expanded Non-Conference Schedule
- More Pitt Tip-Off Times, Broadcasts Revealed
- Pitt Freshman QB Earns National Recognition
- Pitt Snap Count vs. Boston College Revealed
- Pitt Bowl Projections After Blowout Win
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt