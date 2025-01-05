Pitt Football Lands Division II All-American Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers landed an important football transfer from Division II that has roots in the city.
Rashan Murray, a defensive back from Division II school California (Pa.), earned an offer from Pitt on a visit this weekend and chose to commit, announcing his decision on Twitter.
Murray hails from Pittsburgh, attending Obama Academy in the East Liberty neighborhood and playing for USO, which combines the three city of Pittsburgh high schools of University Prep in the Hill District, Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy (Sci-Tech) in the Oakland Area, plus Obama.
He would earn All-City League honors as a junior and senior and earned a spot at the PFSCA East-West All-Star Game.
Murray originally committed to Akron on June 25, 2021, but would decommit four months later on Oct. 29. He was a two-star recruit in the Class of 2022, with 247Sports ranking him No. 344 at wide receiver and No. 344 at wide receiver, while Rivals gave him a 5.3 rating.
He eventually committed to California and played in nine games as a true freshman in 2022, making eight tackles (five solo) and one pass breakup.
Murray would play in 10 games as a sophomore in 2023, making 31 tackles (23 solo), six pass breakups, two blocked kicks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one quarterback hit.
He had his breakout season as a junior in 2024, making 39 tackles (27 solo), 14 pass breakups, four interceptions, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Murray earned honors for his play this past season, including First Team All-Region, First Team All-PSAC, AP and Don Hansen Second Team All-American honors, plus making the D2Football.com Elite 100 Squad List.
He received numerous offers after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 9, including FBS offers in MAC Schools in Buffalo, Eastern Michigan and Miami (Ohio) and Conference USA schools in Kennesaw State, New Mexico State and UTEP.
Murray also received FCS offers in Albany, Austin Peay, Bryant, Campbell, Furman, Gardner-Webb, Mercer, Monmouth, Rhode Island, Robert Morris, Sacramento State, Tennessee Tech, West Georgia and Youngstown State.
The Panthers have lost four cornerbacks to the transfer portal, including redshirt juniors inTamarion Crumpley and Noah Biglow, who landed at Louisiana Tech, redshirt sophomoreRyland Gandy and redshirt freshman Jaremiah Anglin Jr.
Pitt has a number of returning cornerbacks heading into next season. This includes rising sixth years in Tamon Lynum and Rashad Battle, rising redshirt sophomores Jesse Anderson and Shadarian Harrison and rising redshirt freshmen Davion Pritchard and Nigel Maynard.
The Panthers also have four incoming defensive backs in the Class of 2025. This includes two four-stars in cornerback Mason Alexander from Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Ind. and safety Cole Woodson from Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Va., and two three-star cornerbacks in Shawn Lee Jr. of Milford Academy Prep in New Berlin, N.Y. and Joshua Guerrier out of Ocoee High School in Ocoee, Fla.
Murray is the second defensive back transfer for Pitt, along with rising redshirt sophomore Jayden Bonsu from Ohio State.
The duo are two of nine transfer commitments for the Panthers this offseason, who look for new talent heading into 2025.
This includes wide receivers in rising sixth year Deuce Spann from Florida State and rising redshirt sophomore Andy Jean from Florida, offensive lineman in rising redshirt senior Keith Gouveia from Richmond and rising redshirt junior Kendall Stanley from Charlotte, defensive linemen in rising seventh year Blaine Spires from Utah State and rising redshirt senior Joey Zelinsky from Eastern Michigan, plus rising junior kickerJames London from Murray State.
