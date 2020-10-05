SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

Elite 2021 Wing Alex Fudge Remains Undecided

Jason Jordan

Five days away from what he calls “the most important decision of my life,” Robert E. Lee (Jacksonville, Fla.) wing Alex Fudge remains undecided on which school he’ll pick on Saturday.

On his mother’s birthday, Fudge, a senior, will choose between Central Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Georgia, USC, Florida, Alabama and LSU.

RELATED: Jordan Nesbitt commits to Memphis

“It’s so hard for me because I’ve built relationships with all of these schools,” Fudge said. “I could see myself at each school, seriously.”

Typically, at this point prospects are homing in on a handful of schools and weighing the pros and cons with their inner circle, but Fudge said he’s still putting pen to paper writing things down about each of his 10 schools.

The decision is compounded by the pandemic sidelining travel; of the 10 schools, Fudge has only physically seen Georgia Tech and Florida.

“I don’t get to experience the campus firsthand,” Fudge said. “I have to hear it all from the coaches and ask around and things like that. It’s not the same, obviously. That’s what really worries me because never seeing the campus, never seeing them coaching, never seeing the life on campus sets you back. I feel like if I had gotten to experience that I could’ve been clearer about what I wanted to be a part of and what I didn’t want to be a part of.”

RELATED: Hardwood Pandemic Stockrisers Vol. II

Recently, the stress got so overwhelming, Fudge had to walk away from his phone to clear his head from all of the last-minute sales pitches from coaches.

Still, Fudge feels “confident” that he has enough information to make the best decision for his future come Saturday.

“It’s a lot, but I knew it would be a lot,” said Fudge, who averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks a game for Robert E. Lee last season. “At the end of the day, this is a position anyone would want to be in. I just have to weigh things out a little more and make this decision.” 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Caleb Williams Back in Norman, Talks Future Plans

Top recruit and Oklahoma quarterback commitment Caleb Williams is back in his college town, making the most of his time before his permanent move there.

Caleb Williams

Elite 2021 PG JD Davison Commits to Alabama

Davison is Alabama's second commitment from the 2021 class.

Jason Jordan

The Scoot Henderson Blog: Recruitment, Fall League, Leadership and More

Henderson has had recent calls with N.C. State, Auburn and others.

Scoot Henderson

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Mukuba Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Mukuba is a safety prospect from LBJ High School in Austin, Texas. Mukuba is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

No. 1 RB TreVeyon Henderson Bigger, Faster In Preparation for Ohio State

SI99 No. 1 RB and All-American Bowl selection TreVeyon Henderson details his mindset ahead of his final high school game.

John Garcia, Jr.

by

Edwin Weathersby II

SI All-American Candidate Cam'Ron Ransom Highlights and Evaluation

Cam'Ron Ransom is a quarterback prospect from Armwood Senior High School in Seffner, Fla. Ransom is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Tysheem Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Tysheem Johnson is a safety prospect from Neumann-Goretti High School in Philadelphia, Pa. Sawyer is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

Elite 2021 Wing Jordan Nesbitt Commits to Memphis

Nesbitt is the Tigers second commitment from the 2021 class.

Jason Jordan

SI99 Injury Report: Top Prospects Return to Action After Missing 2019

High School football across America is just about back in full swing and some of the nation's top prospects, SI99 members, are back in action after injuries extended their long layoff.

SI All-American

by

MattySolo

The D'Marco Dunn Blog: This is Why I Committed to North Carolina...

Dunn is the Tar Heels second commitment from the 2021 class.

D'Marco Dunn