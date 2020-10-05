Elite 2021 Wing Alex Fudge Remains Undecided

Five days away from what he calls “the most important decision of my life,” Robert E. Lee (Jacksonville, Fla.) wing Alex Fudge remains undecided on which school he’ll pick on Saturday.

On his mother’s birthday, Fudge, a senior, will choose between Central Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Texas A & M, Georgia, USC, Florida, Alabama and LSU.

“It’s so hard for me because I’ve built relationships with all of these schools,” Fudge said. “I could see myself at each school, seriously.”

Typically, at this point prospects are homing in on a handful of schools and weighing the pros and cons with their inner circle, but Fudge said he’s still putting pen to paper writing things down about each of his 10 schools.

The decision is compounded by the pandemic sidelining travel; of the 10 schools, Fudge has only physically seen Georgia Tech and Florida.

“I don’t get to experience the campus firsthand,” Fudge said. “I have to hear it all from the coaches and ask around and things like that. It’s not the same, obviously. That’s what really worries me because never seeing the campus, never seeing them coaching, never seeing the life on campus sets you back. I feel like if I had gotten to experience that I could’ve been clearer about what I wanted to be a part of and what I didn’t want to be a part of.”

Recently, the stress got so overwhelming, Fudge had to walk away from his phone to clear his head from all of the last-minute sales pitches from coaches.

Still, Fudge feels “confident” that he has enough information to make the best decision for his future come Saturday.

“It’s a lot, but I knew it would be a lot,” said Fudge, who averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks a game for Robert E. Lee last season. “At the end of the day, this is a position anyone would want to be in. I just have to weigh things out a little more and make this decision.”