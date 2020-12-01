SI All-American Candidates: 1 Georgia Tech Commit Named

Dallan "Deebo" Coleman, from West Nassau High School in Callahan, Fla., is Georgia Tech's lone verbal commitment from the high school class of 2021 who has been named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

Coleman committed to the Yellow Jackets in late October over a final list of schools that included Texas Tech and Ole Miss. In an interview with Sports Illustrated All-American, the 6-foot-6 shooting guard explained that his longtime familiarity with the program and promises of a marquee offensive role from coach Josh Pastner loomed large to his college decision.

Coleman is considered one of the deadliest jump-shooters in high school basketball, with comfortable range out to the NBA three-point line. He averaged 25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.9 steals a game while shooting 46% from the three-point line as a junior.

Coleman is the only Georgia Tech commit and/or key recruiting target who ranks among SI's top-99 high school seniors in the country.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.