The Isaiah Elohim Blog: USA U16 Tryouts, Sierra Canyon, UCLA visit and More

Isaiah Elohim is consensus top five player in the 2024 class with a who’s who of college suitors like Arizona State, Arizona, Oregon, USC, Texas, Illinois, UCLA, Kentucky and others all in pursuit. Elohim led the 15U Nike Peach Jam in scoring at 28.5 points a game this summer. Now at Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), Elohim has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s good world, it’s Isaiah Elohim and I’m starting a new blog with Sports Illustrated to let you guys in on my life!

Right now, the big news with me is that I’m transferring to Sierra Canyon next season. It was a tough decision because I had a lot of different schools coming at me, but as I went through the process it just became clearer that Sierra Canyon was the place I needed to be at.

I just love the stage that I’ll be on there, I’m ready for everything that comes with it.

I’ve talked to Amari (Bailey) about it a little bit and we’re all excited about it!

I think we can win a state title next year with what we’re building and the talent we’ll have with me, Amari, Bronny, Kijani, Ramel, Shy, Dylan, Tim and other guys!

I’m excited to get there and get started with the guys. I start school on August 29, and just to be able to go to actual school with teachers and classmates is gonna be fun in itself!

Right now, I’m headed to USA Basketball for tryouts and hopefully I’ll be picked to play in Mexico for the gold next week.

My confidence is always really high, so I’m just looking to get down here and have fun with it all.

Isaiah Elohim has been dominant all summer. YoYoShoots

This summer was a lot of fun for me being able to lead the U15 league in scoring at Peach Jam. I was in a similar situation when I was in the eighth grade where I had a big reputation coming into the summer and I played bad.

To be able to come out this time and focus and learn from that, it’s been amazing.

I feel like my three-point shot has grown the most this summer. During the season I wasn’t shooting as well behind the arc, but that was something I focused on with my trainer and it’s improved so much!

My recruitment has gone great!

My latest offer was from Washington, but Texas, Auburn, Michigan State, UCLA, Kentucky and a bunch of other schools are all in touch with my coach. I’m too young to talk to the coaches directly right now, but I’m still having fun with it.

My social media following has grown a lot, so that’s fun, but I’m prouder that more people are respecting my game more and more.

That means more to me.

I feel like I have a bigger bull’s-eye now, but it doesn’t matter to me at all. I don’t even really pay attention to that because I play with a chip on my shoulder. I’m always looking to go at people, that’s just how I’m wired at all times.

I’m planning to take an unofficial visit UCLA next month, so that should be fun too.

OK, well I’ve got to tell you guys about this new artist named Yeat, he’s going crazy right now on the underground scene.

He’s the one I’m mainly listening to right now, so check him out!

I just streamed Outer Banks on Netflix and I would definitely recommend that one for you guys too!

OK, well let me hop off now because I have to get ready for these USA tryouts tomorrow, but I appreciate you reading. Make sure you check back soon for my next blog.

Take care.

