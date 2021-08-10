Elite 2022 Shooting Guard MJ Rice Announces Commitment

As one of the top high school basketball players in the country, MJ Rice fully embraces the Bible verse in Luke that reads “to whom much is given, much is required,” so when it came time to make his college decision on Tuesday, Rice knew it would be difficult.

“I’m a relationship guy,” Rice said. “And I’ve made some great relationships with the different coaching staffs over the years. That’s the toughest part, having to pick one.”

RELATED: The MJ Rice Blog

In the end, Rice went with the staff he said he felt “would give me the best opportunity to take my game to the next level,” picking Kansas over Pittsburgh, Oklahoma State and N.C. State.

“I loved everything about the school, the coaches, the campus, the fans,” Rice said. “When I went on the visit, I just felt like I was at home. I feel like coming there I’ll have the opportunity to play my game on a big stage and I trust the coaches.”

MJ Rice has been dominant all summer for Team Loaded NC. (Photo: adidas)

Rice is, arguably, the most physically imposing guard in the country, using his exceptional blend of brute strength, athleticism, crafty ball handling and three-level scoring ability to keep the defense off balance at all times. Rice has lockdown defender potential on the wing and doubles as a capable playmaker who elevates his teammates’ production on the offensive end.

Last season, Rice averaged 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists at Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.). He continued that dominant tear this summer on the adidas 3SSB with Team Loaded (N.C.), pumping in 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists a game.

RELATED: MJ Rice learned from 1-on-1 with Cade Cunningham

Rice will suit up at national powerhouse Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) this coming season.

“It’s exciting to be able to say I’m going to Kansas,” Rice said. “This is a dream come true, and I just give all glory to God for even being in this situation. I want to get a GEICO national title with Prolific this season then, believe me, the only goal for me at Kansas is to bring home that national title.”