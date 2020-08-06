The Jaden Bradley Blog: Prepping for IMG, Recruitment and More

Jaden Bradley is a five-star point guard and consensus top 10 prospect in the 2022 class, who combines a high basketball IQ with elite scoring and playmaking ability. Last season, Bradley led Cannon School to a state title and won N.C. Player of the Year, averaging 23 points, eight assists and eight rebounds a game, now he’s headed to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) with everyone from North Carolina to Kentucky to Auburn to Michigan, among many others, all giving chase. Now, Bradley has agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his road back to recovery to intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey, what’s up world, it’s Jaden Bradley back at you with another blog. For me, it’s been all about working out and getting better this summer.

I haven’t been playing in any tournaments or anything like that. We had a practice with CP3 and it was fun to get out there and run with my guys, but then they shut everything down.

I’ve mostly been focusing on strength and conditioning and focusing on the little things that we often overlook as players. That’s the biggest thing that this pandemic has done for my training, it helps me to focus on those small things that make the big differences.

I feel like I’ve really gotten better with everything.

My recruitment has been mostly talking to a lot of the same coaches daily. Now, I’m really getting to know them, just talking about everyday stuff like what they’ve been doing in this pandemic and the start of the NBA season again.

It’s been cool!

I feel like all of the schools contact me pretty consistently. The main thing they’ve been talking about basketball-wise is getting their players back on campus and working out and adjusting to this new routine we’re all in.

I’ll probably get with my family and talk about cutting my list down a little before I head off to IMG on August 27.

Just to get a better handle on the schools and building stronger relationships to make the best decision. I’ll keep you guys updated on that though.

I’m excited about getting down there to IMG and getting on the court with other elite guys and us pushing each other.

That’s something you can’t really simulate in training, so I would have to say that that’s what I’m mostly looking forward to.

OK, nothing has really changed with what I’m listening to; it’s still Lil Durk and Lil Baby right now. I’m still playing a lot of NBA 2K too; that and Fortnite.

OK guys, just wanted to give you a quick update on where everything’s at for me, take care and be safe and I’ll be back soon with the next blog for you.

