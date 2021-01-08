SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI99 No. 1 SG Jaden Hardy No Longer Playing This Season

Jason Jordan

Jaden Hardy is officially done with high school basketball.

The top shooting guard and No. 3 overall prospect in the SI99 was scheduled to play in The Battle Basketball Showcase this weekend in Fort Worth, Texas, but has opted out and will shut it down for the year.

“Due to everything going on with the cancellation of my high school basketball season in Nevada, I will no longer be playing high school,” Hardy said. “And continue to prepare myself for whatever God has for me.”

RELATED: Inaugural SI99 Basketball Rankings Unveiled

Hardy’s Coronado (Nev.) squad, which will play under its club name, Air Nado, due to the shutdown, was scheduled to play fellow SI All-American Emoni Bates and his Ypsi Prep (Mich.) squad.

The announcement doesn’t come as a total surprise for high school basketball’s most dynamic scorer, who, no doubt, had to weigh the cost-benefit of playing a handful of games and risking injury for a likely minimal gain in stature.

Hardy's move could start a domino effect for other elite seniors pondering their futures while navigating the instability of a pandemic season.

Jaden Hardy
Jaden Hardy is, arguably, the most lethal scorer in high school basketball.Jon Lopez

Hardy already has NBA Lottery buzz and has drawn comparisons to Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal.

Hardy is in legitimate range once he takes two steps past the halfcourt line and is an elite athlete with brute strength. He keeps the defense off balance with his ability to break his man down off the dribble and get into the lane for efficient finishes. Hardy was averaging 40 points a game in limited action this season.

As for his recruitment, Hardy’s top 12 consists of Arizona, Arizona State, Georgia, UCLA, Texas Tech, Georgetown, Oregon, Kentucky, Michigan, Memphis, Kansas, and Illinois; he’s also “keeping an eye on” the players participating in the newly formed G League professional pathway program. 

It's unclear if Hardy would participate in postseason all-star games like the McDonald's All American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic, of which he's a shoo-in, if the games commence this year. 

Both events were cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American's Poster of the Week: Tyler Stone

Stone delivered a backboard shattering dunk that sent the gym into a frenzy.

Jason Jordan

The Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Blog: Top Six, Zoom with Syracuse and More

Huntley-Hatfield said his recent Zoom with Syracuse was very productive.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

Elite 2021 Forward Michael Foster Set to Make Acting Debut in Movie Produced by LeBron James

Kyle Lowry, Queen Latifah and others to star in new movie "Hustle" next fall.

Jason Jordan

New Year College Football Team Recruiting Rankings

Alabama holds on top spot with strong Ohio State close looming

SI All-American

Caleb Williams Reflects on Man of the Year Award, Talks OU Bowl Win and More

No. 1 recruit set to kick off final prep semester fresh off of Man of the Year Award honor

Caleb Williams

Elite Combo Guard Jayden Epps Breaks Down Top Six, Considering Reclassifying

Epps is down to Providence, Florida, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Arkansas and N.C. State.

Jason Jordan

Tom Herman out at Texas as Recruiting Reputation Stalls

Texas makes coaching change as on-field, recruiting performance dips

John Garcia, Jr.

Elite 2021 CFB Recruits, Including Korey Formean, Make Decisions

No. 1 interior D-line recruit Korey Foreman, other SI99 prospects coming off the board

SI All-American

Elite High School Basketball Players Dish on Hardwood New Year’s Resolutions

From tighter ball-handling skills to more athleticism, elite players across the country share their hoops resolutions.

Jason Jordan

Poster of the Week: Kennedy Chandler

Jason Jordan