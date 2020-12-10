SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Top Five Shooting Guards

Now that we’ve officially launched the SI99 Hoops rankings for 2021, we’ve begun to take a deeper dive into the prospects at each position. Today we analyze the shooting guards who use a combination of shiftiness, skill and high motors to dominate on both ends of the floor.

1. Jaden Hardy, Coronado (Henderson, Nev.)

College: Undecided

What Makes Him Special: Hardy is, arguably, the most lethal scorer in the country, and is in legitimate range once he takes two steps past the halfcourt line. Hardy is an elite athlete with brute strength who keeps the defense off balance with his ability to break his man down off the dribble and get into the lane for efficient finishes. Hardy averaged 30.4 points a game last season.

2. Caleb Houstan, Montverde (Fla.) Academy

College: Michigan

What Makes Him Special: Houstan has pro size with marksman-like accuracy from the perimeter and elite level athleticism. Houstan has great poise and length and competes on the defensive end at a high level. Last summer, Houstan averaged 22.8 points a game for the U16 Canadian National Team and helped lead Monteverde to a No. 1 national ranking and undefeated last season.

3. Trevor Keels, Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.)

College: Undecided

What Makes Him Special: Keels is agile and adept at using his brute strength to finish through contact. His ability to score at all three levels combined with his size and quick speed bursts make him a headache of a defensive assignment for the opposition. Last season, Keels averaged 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists a game.

4. Max Christie, Rolling Meadows (Ill.)

College: Michigan State

What Makes Him Special: Christie is a sniper from the perimeter, who knows how to use his size and playmaking ability to keep the defense off balance. Christie’s calling card is his shooting ability, but he’s versatile enough to slide over and run the offense when needed. Last season, Christie averaged 25 points and 11 rebounds a game.

5. Hunter Sallis, Millard North (Omaha, Neb.)

College: Undecided

What Makes Him Special: Sallis is an elite athlete who uses speed and quickness to get wherever he wants to on the floor. Sallis’ shiftiness enables him to get past the opposition with ease and his three-level scoring ability makes him one of the most complete scoring guards in the country. Last season, Sallis averaged 22.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists a game in route to a state title.