SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Jonathan Kuminga’s Reclassification Makes the Top 2021 NBA Draft Pick Unclear

Jason Jordan

Last month when the Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) wing Jonathan Kuminga announced that he was opting for the G League route and reclassifying from 2021 to 2020 in order to suit up professionally next season, the question of the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 NBA draft immediately became less clear-cut.  

Kuminga picked the G League over Duke, Kentucky, Auburn and Texas Tech.

Currently, Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham sits atop Sports Illustrated’s 2021 NBA draft Big Board, but with Kuminga now draft eligible, the race to shake hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver first has officially intensified.

RELATED: Cade Cunningham Speaks Out on Social Injustice

At 6-foot-7, 215 pounds, Kuminga has a pro body, a versatile skill set and a motor that remains in overdrive. Kuminga is a legitimate three-level scorer with elite athleticism who uses his brute strength to finish through contact efficiently, rebound and defend multiple positions.

Last summer, Kuminga ran with the RENS (N.Y.) in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League and had his best game (43 points) against Cunningham’s Texas Titans squad, which featured multiple SI All-Americans.

Kuminga was the consensus the top player in the 2021 class and provided, arguably, the greatest matuchup problem of any player, regardless of class.

RELATED: Jonathan Kuminga Picks the G League

Now, he joins a team consisting of SI All-American Player of the Year Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix, which could be beneficial for Kuminga’s case for the top spot.

On a team loaded with that level of talent, opposing teams can’t key in on one particular player; that means Kuminga won’t be the focal point of the opposing team’s defensive plan; a position he’s rarely been in.

When Kuminga announced for the G League he made it clear that his goal was to become the No. 1 overall pick, and an NBA scout, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Kuminga’s pro path “should” give him an advantage in that regard.

“There are a lot of eyes on this new venture,” the scout said. “He’s always had an NBA game, but it will translate even more on this team because of the makeup of it. He’s got a big opportunity.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Tunmise Adeleye Highlights and Evaluation

Tunmise Adeleye is a defensive line and linebacker prospect from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Adeleye is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

SI All-American: Honorable Mention Interior Defensive Line Prospects

SI All-American released its top 10 interior defensive line rankings for the college football recruiting class of 2021 this week and follows it up with the top contenders who were also involved in the discussion.

Edwin Weathersby II

SI All-American: Ranking the Top 10 Interior Defensive Linemen in the Class of 2021

Breaking down the top interior defensive linemen, next to be ranked by John Garcia, Jr. and Edwin Weathersby II at SI All-American.

Edwin Weathersby II

SI All-American Candidate Weston Franklin Highlights and Evaluation

Weston Franklin is an offensive line prospect from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Franklin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

Edwin Weathersby II

SI All-American Candidate Brock Bowers Highlights and Evaluation

Brock Bowers is tight end prospect from Napa High School in Napa, Calif. Bowers is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

Edwin Weathersby II

SIAA Superlatives: Most Versatile Prospects in the Class of 2021

SI All-American digs into some of the most versatile college football prospects in the class of 2021.

John Garcia, Jr.

by

John Garcia Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Corey Collier, Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Corey Collier, Jr. is a safety prospect from Miami Palmetto Senior High School in Miami, Fla. Collier is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

Elite Forward Samson Johnson Commits to Connecticut

Johnson is the second high-level commitment in as many weeks.

Jason Jordan

Caleb Williams Blog: Sooner Summit Approaches as Final High School Season Decision Looms

Caleb Williams, like many of the nation's top college football prospects, is mulling his 2020 football season while keeping track of college football's change of plans.

Caleb Williams

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Poole Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Poole is a linebacker prospect from West Stanly High School in Oakboro, N.C. Poole is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.