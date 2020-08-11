Jonathan Kuminga’s Reclassification Makes the Top 2021 NBA Draft Pick Unclear

Last month when the Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) wing Jonathan Kuminga announced that he was opting for the G League route and reclassifying from 2021 to 2020 in order to suit up professionally next season, the question of the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 NBA draft immediately became less clear-cut.

Kuminga picked the G League over Duke, Kentucky, Auburn and Texas Tech.

Currently, Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham sits atop Sports Illustrated’s 2021 NBA draft Big Board, but with Kuminga now draft eligible, the race to shake hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver first has officially intensified.

At 6-foot-7, 215 pounds, Kuminga has a pro body, a versatile skill set and a motor that remains in overdrive. Kuminga is a legitimate three-level scorer with elite athleticism who uses his brute strength to finish through contact efficiently, rebound and defend multiple positions.

Last summer, Kuminga ran with the RENS (N.Y.) in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League and had his best game (43 points) against Cunningham’s Texas Titans squad, which featured multiple SI All-Americans.

Kuminga was the consensus the top player in the 2021 class and provided, arguably, the greatest matuchup problem of any player, regardless of class.

Now, he joins a team consisting of SI All-American Player of the Year Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix, which could be beneficial for Kuminga’s case for the top spot.

On a team loaded with that level of talent, opposing teams can’t key in on one particular player; that means Kuminga won’t be the focal point of the opposing team’s defensive plan; a position he’s rarely been in.

When Kuminga announced for the G League he made it clear that his goal was to become the No. 1 overall pick, and an NBA scout, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Kuminga’s pro path “should” give him an advantage in that regard.

“There are a lot of eyes on this new venture,” the scout said. “He’s always had an NBA game, but it will translate even more on this team because of the makeup of it. He’s got a big opportunity.”