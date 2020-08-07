The Jordan Hawkins Blog: This is Why I Committed to Connecticut...

DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) shooting guard Jordan Hawkins committed to Connecticut over Notre Dame, Texas, Georgia, Wake Forest LSU and others. Hawkins wrote an exclusive blog for SI All-American to go in-depth about the thought process behind his decision.

What’s up world, this is Jordan Hawkins and I am officially committed to the University of Connecticut.

It feels good to be able to say that! For me, it was about how comfortable I felt there; me and my parents loved everything about it.

We love Coach (Dan) Hurley and the staff and we loved how committed they were to helping me reach my goals!

One thing I shared with the staff was that I wanted to be in college for one or two years and they understood and committed to helping me develop to fulfill that goal and hopefully achieve my ultimate goal of reaching the NBA.

Making a decision is hard but making a decision in a pandemic is definitely tougher.

I didn’t get the chance to make any visits. I have never been to Connecticut!

I know that this has become normal for a lot of guys in my position since all travel is shut down for recruiting. The good thing for me is that the coaches and the situation made it easy at the same time.

I just felt in my gut that this was the right move for me.

When I called Coach Hurley and the other assistant coaches, he ran off camera when we were on FaceTime because he was so excited. Haha!

It just let me know how much I was wanted there, and that was a good feeling.

This is such a weight off my shoulders. This is the biggest decision of my life and it was hard on me, just having everyone constantly asking where I’m going. I feel good to have it out of the way.

I definitely want to bring in some talented players with me, but we’ve got a lot of talent there already with guys like Andre Jackson. Then we’ve got (Rahsool) Diggins in my class, so we’ve got a lot of good guys, and I’m confident that we can make a deep run when I get there.

OK, I’ve got to get going, but I just wanted to go a little more in-depth for you guys about why I picked UConn.

Go Huskies!

