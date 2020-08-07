SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

The Jordan Hawkins Blog: This is Why I Committed to Connecticut...

Jordan Hawkins

DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) shooting guard Jordan Hawkins committed to Connecticut over Notre Dame, Texas, Georgia, Wake Forest LSU and others. Hawkins wrote an exclusive blog for SI All-American to go in-depth about the thought process behind his decision.  

What’s up world, this is Jordan Hawkins and I am officially committed to the University of Connecticut.

It feels good to be able to say that! For me, it was about how comfortable I felt there; me and my parents loved everything about it.

RELATED: Elite Center John Butler Picks Florida State

We love Coach (Dan) Hurley and the staff and we loved how committed they were to helping me reach my goals!

One thing I shared with the staff was that I wanted to be in college for one or two years and they understood and committed to helping me develop to fulfill that goal and hopefully achieve my ultimate goal of reaching the NBA.

Making a decision is hard but making a decision in a pandemic is definitely tougher.

I didn’t get the chance to make any visits. I have never been to Connecticut!

I know that this has become normal for a lot of guys in my position since all travel is shut down for recruiting. The good thing for me is that the coaches and the situation made it easy at the same time.

I just felt in my gut that this was the right move for me.

RELATED: 2022 Center Enoch Boakye Commits to Michigan State

When I called Coach Hurley and the other assistant coaches, he ran off camera when we were on FaceTime because he was so excited. Haha!

It just let me know how much I was wanted there, and that was a good feeling.

This is such a weight off my shoulders. This is the biggest decision of my life and it was hard on me, just having everyone constantly asking where I’m going. I feel good to have it out of the way.

I definitely want to bring in some talented players with me, but we’ve got a lot of talent there already with guys like Andre Jackson. Then we’ve got (Rahsool) Diggins in my class, so we’ve got a lot of good guys, and I’m confident that we can make a deep run when I get there.

OK, I’ve got to get going, but I just wanted to go a little more in-depth for you guys about why I picked UConn.

Go Huskies!

Don’t forget to follow Jordan Hawkins:

Twitter: @golive23

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American: Ranking the Top 10 Y - Tight Ends in the Class of 2021

Breaking down the tight end - Y position, next to be ranked by John Garcia, Jr. and Edwin Weathersby II at SI All-American.

Edwin Weathersby II

SI All-American Candidate Leonard Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Leonard Taylor is a defensive line prospect from Miami Palmetto High School in Miami, Fla. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

The Jaden Bradley Blog: Prepping for IMG, Recruitment and More

Bradley will head to IMG Academy later this month to begin his junior season.

Jaden Bradley

SIAA Superlatives: Best Offensive Fits

SI All-American digs into some of the top offensive fits between prospects already verbally committed in the class of 2021.

SI All-American

SI All-American: Ranking the Top 10 H-Tight Ends in the Class of 2021

Breaking down the tight end - H position, next to be ranked by John Garcia, Jr. and Edwin Weathersby II at SI All-American.

Edwin Weathersby II

by

MattySolo

Running Updates: National High School Football Schedule Blog

Having a hard time keeping up with the prep football news as the 2020 season draws closer? SI All-American is tracking scheduling updates as they come in.

John Garcia, Jr.

The Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Blog: Playing in a Pandemic, Addressing Rumors and More

Huntley-Hatfield said despite rumors he's not leaning to any schools at this time.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

by

RhondaCee

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Johnson is a cornerback prospect from Bluefield High School in Bluefield, W.Va. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

SI All-American: Honorable Mention Running Back Prospects

SI All-American released its top 10 running back rankings for the college football recruiting class of 2021 Monday and follows it up with the top contenders who were involved in the discussion.

John Garcia, Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Damond Harmon Highlights and Evaluation

Damond Harmon is a defensive back prospect from Highland Springs High School in Highland Springs, Va. Harmon is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.