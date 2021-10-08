Kylan Boswell is a Hot Commodity in 2023

Kylan Boswell would love to tell you that his dominance this past summer was all a part of a designed plan. That leading Team Why Not (Calif.) to the E16 Peach Jam title was a line on his vision board and winning a gold medal with Team USA’s U16 squad was just another day at the office.

He’d like to tell you, but he can’t; because the truth is Boswell has “no clue” how he was able to pull off the summer every prospect in the country hopes for when the season commences in April.

“Man, it was a crazy summer, especially since our team only had a few practices this summer,” Boswell said. “It helped that we had a lot of chemistry. I just went hard. I knew that’s what I could control.”

Boswell parlayed the blue-collar approach into averaging 15 points, six assists and seven rebounds a game this summer for a talented Team Why Not squad that had multiple players averaging in double figures.

Kylan Boswell was one of the most dominant point guards in the country this past summer. USA Basketball

The dominance piggybacked off a dominant showing during the high school season, which culminated in leading Centennial (Corona, Calif.) past national hoops powerhouse Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) to claim the prestigious CIF Southern Section Open Division title.

“That was a big moment for me,” said Boswell, who scored 24 points in the win. “Think about it, you don’t just have to play Sierra Canyon, you have to play them at their place in front of LeBron (James) and Drake. It was intense and we had to fight all the way through, but it did a lot for my confidence. I definitely feel like that was a turning point.”

Boswell’s production has made him a high priority prospect in 2023 with Arizona, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan, Auburn, Florida, Creighton, Washington, Texas, Texas Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, UCLA and USC, among others.

Boswell went to the Red-Blue game at Arizona this past weekend and has already visited UCLA, USC and San Diego State.

“When USC offered me, it was my first high major offer, so I definitely felt like things were paying off for me when I got that one,” Boswell said. “Now, I do that with all of my offers. The thing about me is, I know that for where I want to be, I still have a long way to go.”

To aid in the development toward his ultimate goal, Boswell decided to transfer from Centennial to Compass Prep (Ariz.) this season in order to play a national schedule against the country’s top teams.

“I loved it at Centennial, but I just wanted to continue to push myself,” Boswell said. “Just being here I know it was the right move because the practices are so intense against the top players. Most of the time, the practices are gonna be harder than the games here; that’s just gonna make me take it up a notch every day.”

Though you wouldn’t know it from his play this summer as a lead guard, Boswell is still getting comfortable with having the ball in his hands exclusively, a role the colleges recruiting him see him thriving in at the next level.

“I played on and off the ball as a freshman and sophomore, but now they’re putting me on the ball more,” Boswell said. “I’m constantly working on my decision making. I feel like I’ve always done a good job with making my teammates better, but I want to be the best, so that’s my focus at this point.”