Elite 2021 Forward Michael Foster Set to Make Acting Debut

By and large, Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) forward Michael Foster has earned his reputation as one of the top players in the country because of his versatility.

At 6-foot-9, 220 pounds, Foster has the ability to score on all three levels and dominate in both the paint and from the perimeter.

Still, who knew that versatility transcended the hardwood?

“I’ve been shooting a movie with Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Kyle Lowry, Jahleel White and Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith called ‘Hustle,” Foster told Sports Illustrated. “It’s a small role, but I’m excited about it. The movie comes out next October; we already shot some scenes in Philly. We shoot again in July. I’m trying to do it all!”

Foster couldn’t expand on his specific role in the movie; only saying, “It’s a decent role for me.”

Foster said he was initially approached about doing the during a workout at the gym and had to audition through Zoom.

“It just went from there,” Foster said. “Adam is a great guy, he’s really down to earth; they all are. Just getting the chance to pick the brains of all of them was great. They dropped a lot of gems on me.”

Last season, Foster was named to the inaugural SI All-American team, averaging 26 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks a game despite playing alongside multiple elite players. Foster’s production was even more impressive considering Hillcrest’s rigorous schedule against elite teams and players.

Foster was, arguably, the most dominant big in the country playing a national schedule.

Foster is mulling college offers from Georgia and Florida State and is also strongly considering pro options in China, Germany, Australia and the G League.

When asked which pastime, acting or hoops, offered the greatest challenge, Foster answered matter-of-factly, “Acting.”

“It’s a different challenge for me for sure, but I really liked it right away,” Foster said. “Who knows, maybe one day I’ll write a screenplay or something. Right now, I’m learning all I can about acting and having fun with that.”