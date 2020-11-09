SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

Elite 2021 Forward Michael Foster Set to Make Acting Debut

Jason Jordan

By and large, Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) forward Michael Foster has earned his reputation as one of the top players in the country because of his versatility.

At 6-foot-9, 220 pounds, Foster has the ability to score on all three levels and dominate in both the paint and from the perimeter.

Still, who knew that versatility transcended the hardwood?

RELATED: Skyy Clark working to bring stars to Kentucky with him

“I’ve been shooting a movie with Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Kyle Lowry, Jahleel White and Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith called ‘Hustle,” Foster told Sports Illustrated. “It’s a small role, but I’m excited about it. The movie comes out next October; we already shot some scenes in Philly. We shoot again in July. I’m trying to do it all!”

Foster couldn’t expand on his specific role in the movie; only saying, “It’s a decent role for me.”

Foster said he was initially approached about doing the during a workout at the gym and had to audition through Zoom.

“It just went from there,” Foster said. “Adam is a great guy, he’s really down to earth; they all are. Just getting the chance to pick the brains of all of them was great. They dropped a lot of gems on me.”

Last season, Foster was named to the inaugural SI All-American team, averaging 26 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks a game despite playing alongside multiple elite players. Foster’s production was even more impressive considering Hillcrest’s rigorous schedule against elite teams and players.

RELATED: The Elijah Fisher Blog

Foster was, arguably, the most dominant big in the country playing a national schedule.

Foster is mulling college offers from Georgia and Florida State and is also strongly considering pro options in China, Germany, Australia and the G League.

When asked which pastime, acting or hoops, offered the greatest challenge, Foster answered matter-of-factly, “Acting.”

“It’s a different challenge for me for sure, but I really liked it right away,” Foster said. “Who knows, maybe one day I’ll write a screenplay or something. Right now, I’m learning all I can about acting and having fun with that.” 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Caleb Williams Takes in Oklahoma Blowout, Showcases Arm in Sunday Workout

No. 1 prospect updates weekly blog from Norman, Okla.

Caleb Williams

Live Charting SI99 QB Ty Thompson

SI All-American charted the future Oregon QB's game vs. Tempe Marcos De Niza (Ariz.) this past Friday night with an analytics approach

Edwin Weathersby II

SI All-American Candidate Derrick Davis Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Derrick Davis Jr. is a safety prospect from Gateway High School in Monroeville, Pa. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Shedeur Sanders Highlights and Evaluation

Shedeur Sanders is a quarterback prospect from Trinity Christian High School in Cedar Hills, Texas. Sanders is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

SI99 OL Bryce Foster Evaluating Food, NFL Production Among Final Five Schools

All-American Bowl selection set for December 18 verbal commitment date

John Garcia, Jr.

Elite Combo Guard Skyy Clark Recruiting Stars to Kentucky

Clark is currently the lone commitment for Kentucky in the 2022 class.

Jason Jordan

Friday Five: Pac-12 is Back, Under Armour All-America Game Cancelled

SI All-American's new feature, Friday Five, continues with five topics on our mind in college football and recruiting.

John Garcia, Jr.

The Elijah Fisher Blog: Preseason Prep, Recruitment and More

Canadian combo guard said he feels like he's the top player, regardless of class or country.

Elijah Fisher

Brandin Podziemski Taking His Time with Newfound Attention from High Majors

Podziemski picked up Kentucky and Kansas offers with other high majors making a push.

Jason Jordan

SI99 QB Miller Moss on Voting for the First Time, No Fall Football and More

USC-bound quarterback reflects on voting ahead of historic election

Miller Moss