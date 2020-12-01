Power forward Ernest Ross headlines a pair of North Carolina State verbal commits and two more key Wolfpack targets who have been named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

Ross, from Santa Fe High School in Alachua, Fla., boasts an ideal combination of length and explosiveness for a versatile, modern-day wing. He committed to NC State in April, accepting the Wolfpack's scholarship over offers from Florida, Texas A & M, LSU and many more.

Listed below is the full breakdown of North Carolina State commits and prime targets who rank among SI's top-99 high school seniors in the country.

VERBAL COMMITS

PF Ernest Ross/6-9, 205/Alachua, Fla.

SG Terquavion Smith/6-3, 180/Farmville, N.C.

TOP TARGETS

C Efton Reid/7-0, 225/Bradenton, Fla.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.