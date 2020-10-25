SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

The Shane Dezonie Blog: This is Why I Committed to Arizona…

Shane Dezonie

Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.) shooting guard Shane Dezonie officially committed to Arizona and wrote an exclusive blog with Sports Illustrated breaking down the thought process that went into his decision.

What’s up guys this is Shane Dezonie and I am excited to announce that I’m officially committed to the University of Arizona!

This is such a dream come true for me because Arizona has always been my dream school. I always watched them growing up and always been a fan.

When my coach told me a few weeks ago that they wanted to start recruiting me, I was so happy. I felt like it was a sign or something, but I wanted to keep an open mind with my recruitment.

RELATED: DaRon Holmes blogs about committing to Dayton

Then I talked to Coach (Sean) Miller and the staff and I knew that I wanted to come there.

I just feel like they get me, and they really believe in me.

Coach told me that he feels like I can really develop in their system as a big guard bringing that east coast toughness to the west coast.

I just feel like they see things in me that other schools hadn’t been seeing and their vision for me was what sold me in the end.

When I told them on the Zoom call, I felt like they knew they had a good chance, but they were surprised that I was ready to commit.

I just felt like I knew what I wanted and there was no reason to wait.

This process has been so much harder since we’re in a pandemic; I would’ve never thought that I would commit to a school that I have never even been to before, but that’s just the reality of what we’re all living with right now.

OK, well now that I’m committed, I’m gonna be coming at a few guys to try and get them to the west coast with me. I’m definitely gonna be talking to my PSA Cardinals (N.Y.) teammate Micawber Etienne and whoever else we’re looking at.

I’m so happy to have this process over with!

When you first start the recruitment process it’s fun and all that, but it gets to be a lot after a while.

RELATED: Skyy Clark commits to Kentucky

OK, before I end this I’ve got to thank a few people!

First off, I want to thank God for giving me the ability and talent to play the game of basketball, then I want to thank my family for always believing in me and always making sacrifices for me when it was needed. I want to thank my AAU program, PSA Cardinals, for pushing me to become a better player on the court and off the court and also would like to thanks Brewster Academy for giving me the opportunity to play at a very prestigious school.

OK, everybody I’ve got to get going, but I appreciate you reading; I just wanted to give you a deeper look into my process.

Take care and I’ll see you again down the road.

Don’t forget to follow Shane Dezonie:

Twitter: @ShaneDezonie

Instagram: ShaneDezonie

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Ga'Quincy McKinstry Highlights and Evaluation

Ga'Quincy McKinstry is a wide receiver and cornerback prospect from Pinson Valley High School in Pinson, Ala. McKinstry is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

The DaRon Holmes Blog: This is Why I Committed to Dayton…

Holmes is the Flyers' second commitment from the 2021 class.

DaRon Holmes

Sleeper Recruits for Each Big Ten Program as the 2020 Season Begins

SI All-American shines light on less-heralded recruits currently committed to each Big Ten football program.

SI All-American

Friday Five: Big Ten Football is Back

SI All-American's new feature, Friday Five, debuts with five topics on our mind with Big Ten football back on the field.

SI All-American

The Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Blog: Top Five, New Season, Bible Class and More

Huntley-Hatfield is one of the most sought after prospects in the country.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

SI All-American Candidate Kamari Lassiter Highlights and Evaluation

Kamari Lassiter is a cornerback prospect from American Christian High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Lassiter is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Cam'Ron Valdez Highlights and Evaluation

Cam'Ron Valdez Jr. is a running back prospect from Rockdale High School in Rockdale, Texas. Valdez is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

Live Scouting Evaluation: SI All-American No. 8 RB Brendon Barrow

SI All-American was on hand last week to check out the No. 8 RB in the country, Brendon Barrow vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.)

SI All-American

by

MattySolo

Elite 2022 Combo Guard Skyy Clark Commits to Kentucky

Clark is the Wildcats' first commit from the 2022 class.

Jason Jordan

The Robert Dillingham Blog: Big Summer, New Offers, Back on the Court

Dillingham was one of the most dominant players of the summer, regardless of class.

Robert Dillingham