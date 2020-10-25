The Shane Dezonie Blog: This is Why I Committed to Arizona…

Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.) shooting guard Shane Dezonie officially committed to Arizona and wrote an exclusive blog with Sports Illustrated breaking down the thought process that went into his decision.

What’s up guys this is Shane Dezonie and I am excited to announce that I’m officially committed to the University of Arizona!

This is such a dream come true for me because Arizona has always been my dream school. I always watched them growing up and always been a fan.

When my coach told me a few weeks ago that they wanted to start recruiting me, I was so happy. I felt like it was a sign or something, but I wanted to keep an open mind with my recruitment.

Then I talked to Coach (Sean) Miller and the staff and I knew that I wanted to come there.

I just feel like they get me, and they really believe in me.

Coach told me that he feels like I can really develop in their system as a big guard bringing that east coast toughness to the west coast.

I just feel like they see things in me that other schools hadn’t been seeing and their vision for me was what sold me in the end.

When I told them on the Zoom call, I felt like they knew they had a good chance, but they were surprised that I was ready to commit.

I just felt like I knew what I wanted and there was no reason to wait.

This process has been so much harder since we’re in a pandemic; I would’ve never thought that I would commit to a school that I have never even been to before, but that’s just the reality of what we’re all living with right now.

OK, well now that I’m committed, I’m gonna be coming at a few guys to try and get them to the west coast with me. I’m definitely gonna be talking to my PSA Cardinals (N.Y.) teammate Micawber Etienne and whoever else we’re looking at.

I’m so happy to have this process over with!

When you first start the recruitment process it’s fun and all that, but it gets to be a lot after a while.

OK, before I end this I’ve got to thank a few people!

First off, I want to thank God for giving me the ability and talent to play the game of basketball, then I want to thank my family for always believing in me and always making sacrifices for me when it was needed. I want to thank my AAU program, PSA Cardinals, for pushing me to become a better player on the court and off the court and also would like to thanks Brewster Academy for giving me the opportunity to play at a very prestigious school.

OK, everybody I’ve got to get going, but I appreciate you reading; I just wanted to give you a deeper look into my process.

Take care and I’ll see you again down the road.

