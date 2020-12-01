SI All-American Candidates: 3 Baylor Commits Named

Scott Drew has slowly yet surely transformed Baylor from perennial Big 12 bottom-dweller to arguably the most consistently successful major college basketball program in Texas. No longer a plucky upstart or inspiring Cinderella, the Bears have realistic dreams of winning their first national championship come spring.

And if Drew's recent prowess on the recruiting trail continues going forward, don't be surprised if Baylor's current status as a legitimate NCAA title contender becomes the annual new normal.

Three Bears verbal commits from the high school class of 2021 have been named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates. Baylor isn't currently among the leaders for any uncommitted prospects who rank among SI's top-99 high school seniors in the country.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Baylor commits who rank among SI's top-99 high school seniors in the country.

VERBAL COMMITS

SF Kendall Brown/6-7, 205/Wichita, Kan.

SG Langston Love/6-4, 190/Montverde, Fla.

SF Jeremy Sochan/6-7, 200/Ulm, Germany

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.