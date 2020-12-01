Creighton commits TyTy Washington and Mason Miller have been named 2021 Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

Washington, a point guard from Compass Prep in Phoenix, Ariz., committed to the Jays in mid-November. The 6-foot-4 floor general also considered USC, DePaul and California, among others.

Miller is the son of former NBA veteran Mike Miller, a University of Florida legend who won Rookie of the Year in 2001 and helped the Miami Heat to back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013. At 6-foot-9, the younger Miller blends an effortless perimeter shooting stroke with impressive quickness and ball-handling ability.

Creighton is also in the running for Hunter Sallis, another high school senior selected for the SI99.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Jays targets who rank among SI's top-99 high school seniors in the country.

COMMITS

PG TyTy Washington/6-4, 180/Phoenix, Ariz.

PF Mason Miller/6-9, 190/Germantown, Tenn.

TOP TARGETS

SG Hunter Sallis/6-5, 175/Omaha, Neb.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes across the country were evaluated for consideration as All-American candidates before the SI99 was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The list of 2021 Sports Illustrated All-American candidates was released on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and the group of student-athletes that just missed the cut will be unveiled throughout the remainder of December.