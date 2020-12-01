Georgetown commit Ryan Mutombo, a center from The Lovett School in Atlanta, Ga., has been named a high school class of 2021 Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

Mutombo, the son of Georgetown legend and Hall-of-Famer Dikembe Mutombo, pledged to the Hoyas in October. The younger Mutombo, true to bloodlines, is a devastating defensive presence in the paint, and stands to benefit immensely on the other end under the tutelage Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing.

Two other high school seniors honored as SI All-American candidates are also considering the Hoyas.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Georgetown verbals and prime targets who rank among SI's top-99 high school seniors in the country.

COMMITS

C Ryan Mutombo/7-0, 215/Atlanta, Ga.

TOP TARGETS

SF Patrick Baldwin Jr./6-9, 200/Sussex, Wisc.

SG Jaden Hardy/6-4, 185/Henderson, Nev.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.