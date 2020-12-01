Iowa State commitment Tyrese Hunter, a point guard from Saint Catherine's High School in Racine, Wisc., has been named a Sports Illustrated All-American.

Hunter committed to Iowa State in August, becoming the latest in a long line of ballyhooed prep prospects from Southeast Wisconsin who played college basketball in Ames. The 6-foot-1 floor general averaged 21.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists as a junior, leading Saint Catherine's to an undefeated record before the season was suspended last March.

The Cyclones remain in the running for Hunter Sallis (6-foot-5, 175 pounds), the lone uncommitted Sports Illustrated All-American currently considering Iowa State. An electric athlete who impacts the game on both ends of the floor, the Millard North High School (Omaha, Neb.) star is also mulling scholarship offers from NCAA bluebloods like Kentucky, Kansas and North Carolina.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.