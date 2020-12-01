SI All-American Candidates: 2 Nebraska Commits Named

Nebraska commits Bryce McGowens and Wilhelm Breidenbach have been named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

McGowens, from Legacy Charter School in Greenville, S.C, pledged to the Huskers in mid-November. His older brother, Trey, transferred to Nebraska from Pittsburgh last spring.

Breidenbach, of Mater Dei Academy in Santa Ana, Calif., committed to the Huskers in early October. The 6-foot-9, 200-pound center averaged 11.9 points and seven rebounds per game as a junior, earning First-Team All-Orange County honors.

No other prospects to rank among SI's top-99 seniors in the country have committed to or are considering the Huskers.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.